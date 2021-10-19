checkAd

Blue Apron to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 9

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley and Chief Financial Officer Randy Greben, during which they will discuss the third quarter 2021 results and business outlook.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506; the conference ID is 8462719. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.

A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until Tuesday November 16, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, utilizing the replay access code 10161356.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Blue Apron Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Apron to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 9 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Blue Apron Announces Commencement of Fully Backstopped $45 Million Rights Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Blue Apron Brings Back Thanksgiving Offering in Time for Holiday Planning
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Blue Apron Announces Record Date for Proposed $45 Million Fully Backstopped Rights Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Blue Apron Files Registration Statement for Previously-Announced, Fully Backstopped Rights Offering as Part of Planned $78 Million Capital Raise
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten