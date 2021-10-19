Dalrada Corporation Voted a Top San Diego-Based Clean Energy Company

Brian Bonar, Chairman, and CEO of Dalrada, states, “Innovating effective solutions to complex problems is Dalrada’s mission. The Company would like to express our sincere appreciation for recognition as one of San Diego’s Top 10 Energy Companies and as a business leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion.”

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO , “Dalrada”) is excited to share that the Company is recognized as one of the Best San Diego-Based Clean Energy Companies . An innovation company, Dalrada and its subsidiaries provide value by making available timely and impactful products & services within clean energy & industrial engineering, health & wellness, and information technology sectors.

After reviewing data sourced from Crunchbase and SemRush, Futurology selected a spectrum of companies from utilities (Sempra) to independent power generation & waste energy recycling (Dalrada). All are recognized for taking a variety of approaches to innovating the Clean Energy industry.

Dalrada’s subsidiary, Likido, was chosen based on Innovation (ideas, route to market, products), Growth (exceptional strategy and progress), and Management (societal impact). Also selected by the San Diego Business Journal as a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion, Dalrada is recognized for its business practices, including brand activism, employer and volunteer programs, green and environmental stewardship, and organizational transparency.

Bonar continues, “How to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a level of neutrality by the year 2050 is on everyone’s minds. In support of vital environmental sustainability initiatives, Likido Energy solutions enable the transition to renewable and sustainable energy sources for heating and cooling uses. Likido significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and GWP with significant cost savings on traditional energy sources and is engineered to scale with industrial, commercial, business, and consumer applications.”

Energy solutions from Dalrada include LikidoONE that recycles waste energy for heating and cooling, LikidoCRYO for extraction, chilling, storage, and distribution of biomaterials and vaccines, and LikidoVOLT independent clean power generators for on-grid and off-grid use. In development are LikidoHOME water heaters.

Bonar concludes, “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented solutions. Dalrada is committed to providing energy efficient technologies to support the transformation to a clean energy society. Dalrada thanks its shareholders, investors, clients, industry alliances, and operations teams for their continued support and recognition of this collective effort.”