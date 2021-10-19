Splunk Launches New Partner Program for The Cloud

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), a data platform leader, today announced the new Splunk Partnerverse Program to empower its network of over 2,200 partners to expand technical expertise, demonstrate core competencies with a new badge system, and showcase joint customer success. Starting today, Splunk’s active partners, which include BlueVoyant, deepwatch, Orange Cyberdefense, TekStream and more, can access the new Partner Program Framework and three initial badges highlighting Cloud Migration, Zero Trust Services, and Authorized Learning excellence. The Splunk Partnerverse Program will be broadly available in February 2022 and will support thousands of distributors, global system integrators, service providers, original equipment manufacturers, technology alliance partners and value-added resellers.

“The most successful companies have a strong data foundation to deliver secure and resilient systems, and are committed to unlocking innovation and driving growth by rapidly accelerating their cloud adoption,” said Teresa Carlson, president and chief growth officer, Splunk. “The Splunk Partnerverse Program helps customers identify and collaborate with the right partners faster and leverage proven solutions to reach their critical missions and outcomes in the cloud and underscores our continued commitment to our partner network.”

New Splunk Partnerverse Program Features Badging System and Catalog Availability

The Splunk Partnerverse Program differentiates partner competencies and enhances offerings across industries, technology and use cases. It provides access to a rich set of benefits that deepen customer access and contributions to Splunk and offers meaningful marketing support to position each partner’s unique offerings and solutions.

As part of the new Splunk Partnerverse Program badging system, participants can earn different badges to help customers identify which partners have the right expertise to meet their needs. These badges will include Cloud Migration Services, Zero Trust Services, Observability, Security, Managed Service, System Integration, and Authorized Learning. Partners can build on their technical expertise through clear, progressive enablement pathways and certifications. The new partner badging system also includes a Cloud Migration Services Competency, which features a Professional Services kit and the ability to configure customer deployments for Splunk Cloud, further expanding our partners’ professional services practice development.