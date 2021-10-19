Toast Announces Spark, A Restaurant Innovation Event on November 16th

“Restaurants are a fundamental part of our social fabric and bring people together, so we’ve created a special event to bring the restaurant industry together,” said Chris Comparato, CEO, Toast. “At Spark, we’ll showcase inspiring stories from the restaurant community and keep the industry up to date on innovative new products we’ve developed that empower the restaurant, their guests and their employees.”

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one platform built for restaurants, today announced Spark, a Restaurant Innovation Event. Spark will take place virtually on November 16th and give restaurant professionals a first look at new innovations designed to help them run their businesses better in a keynote from Toast CEO Chris Comparato. World-renowned chef, restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés will participate in a fireside chat with Toast SVP, Customer Success, Emmanuelle Skala.

Spark is a reference to the spark that lights a stove or an oven to make the magic of a restaurant happen. It also alludes to the spark of imagination that leads to innovation and transformative change. Designed to take restaurants to the next level with both insight from industry experts and an exclusive look at the latest Toast products, Spark is designed for the life and schedule of restaurateurs: sessions will be available on demand following the live event, are mobile-optimized for on-the-go viewing and no more than 20 minutes in length.

Learn more and register to attend Spark at https://pos.toasttab.com/spark-2021.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is the all-in-one platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com

