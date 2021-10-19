checkAd

Toast Announces Spark, A Restaurant Innovation Event on November 16th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one platform built for restaurants, today announced Spark, a Restaurant Innovation Event. Spark will take place virtually on November 16th and give restaurant professionals a first look at new innovations designed to help them run their businesses better in a keynote from Toast CEO Chris Comparato. World-renowned chef, restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés will participate in a fireside chat with Toast SVP, Customer Success, Emmanuelle Skala.

“Restaurants are a fundamental part of our social fabric and bring people together, so we’ve created a special event to bring the restaurant industry together,” said Chris Comparato, CEO, Toast. “At Spark, we’ll showcase inspiring stories from the restaurant community and keep the industry up to date on innovative new products we’ve developed that empower the restaurant, their guests and their employees.”

Spark is a reference to the spark that lights a stove or an oven to make the magic of a restaurant happen. It also alludes to the spark of imagination that leads to innovation and transformative change. Designed to take restaurants to the next level with both insight from industry experts and an exclusive look at the latest Toast products, Spark is designed for the life and schedule of restaurateurs: sessions will be available on demand following the live event, are mobile-optimized for on-the-go viewing and no more than 20 minutes in length.

Learn more and register to attend Spark at https://pos.toasttab.com/spark-2021.

About Toast

Toast [NYSE: TOST] is the all-in-one platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com

Toast Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toast Announces Spark, A Restaurant Innovation Event on November 16th Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one platform built for restaurants, today announced Spark, a Restaurant Innovation Event. Spark will take place virtually on November 16th and give restaurant professionals a first look at new innovations designed to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21Toast Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten