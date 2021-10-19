Allot to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call on November 9, 2021

checkAd

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 earnings results, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:30AM ET (1:30PM UK, 3:30PM Israel). The unaudited financial results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/.

The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

 

 

About Allot 

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com 

CONTACT: Ehud Helft
GK Investor Relations
+1-212-378-8040
allot@gkir.com

Seth Greenberg
Allot
+972 549222294
sgreenberg@allot.com




