Demand Management Named a 2021 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

“For nineteen years running, SupplyChainBrain has published the much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners —a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services,” said Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain . “Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year’s field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent—coming from all sectors of supply chain management.”

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that it has been selected as a 2021 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain . This is Demand Management’s seventh time being honored.

Demand Management will appear in the 2021 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

“We are proud to be named as one of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for the seventh time and we thank SupplyChainBrain for this honor,” said Bill Harrison, President, Demand Management. “As the world continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many signs of optimism for the global supply chain—but there’s also uncertainty about what the ‘new normal’ will look like. At Demand Management, we aim to be a true partner as we help companies navigate these turbulent times in ways that keep their bottom line growing and their customers happy.”

About Demand Management, Inc.

Leveraging a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Digital Supply Chain Platform, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) delivers easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors designed to sense and respond to dynamic markets, accelerate and automate decisions, increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.

The SaaS-based platform available through DMI transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation spanning the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.