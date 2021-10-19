Splunk Security Accelerates Detection and Response with Analytics-Fueled, Automation-Driven and Cloud-Delivered Solutions

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), a data platform leader, today announced a series of new product innovations designed to help organizations securely embrace digital transformation by providing the security visibility needed to accelerate time to detection, investigation and response. Led by new enhancements to Splunk Security Cloud and Splunk SOAR, Splunk provides organizations a comprehensive Security Operations Center (SOC) platform with industry-leading intelligence, analytics and automation.

Enterprise security leaders are in the midst of massive digital transformation, which was further accelerated over the last year due to the scale of remote work and cloud computing adoption. At the same time, organizations are confronted with a continuously evolving threat landscape. Many security products are not designed to integrate with one another, so maintaining end-to-end visibility across on-premise, hybrid and cloud environments can be too complex for security teams to handle, which leads to blind spots that attackers can exploit. As a result, SOC’s may struggle to quickly detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks. To address these challenges, Splunk provides an extensive cloud-delivered SOC platform, which is fueled by analytics and driven by automation. With Splunk, organizations can conquer complexity, and defend against threats all the while securely enabling innovation.

“Digital transformation is a top priority for all organizations,” said Jane Wong, Vice President of Product Management, Security at Splunk. “However, many security teams lack visibility across their cloud environments, are overwhelmed by alerts and manual tasks and use too many disparate tools. With Splunk, security teams can detect and respond to threats faster, effectively keeping their organizations more secure in the face of an ever-evolving attack surface.”

In the face of an ever-expanding array of security tools, technology partnerships continue to be integral to delivering positive security outcomes for organizations. Splunk strengthens customer success through more than 2,400 partner integrations, including Mandiant for enhanced SOC effectiveness , Zscaler for end-to-end zero trust and DTEX for insider threats.

“As global cyberattacks emerge, organizations must have confidence in their ability to detect and respond,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant. “Mandiant Incident Responders are on the frontlines and often see emerging threats first. Through our partnership with Splunk, customers have the ability to validate their controls and security operations program to determine how they would fare against a given adversary. In addition, Splunk customers have access to threat intelligence that is backed by Mandiant research, which improves detections in Splunk Enterprise Security.”