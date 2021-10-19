Splunk Accelerates Digital Transformation With Enterprise Observability

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), a data platform leader, today announced the latest enhancements to the Splunk observability portfolio including advanced product innovations for Splunk Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Splunk Real User Monitoring (RUM), Splunk Synthetic Monitoring, Splunk Log Observer, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring and Splunk IT Service Intelligence. With these expanded observability capabilities, Splunk customers gain increased visibility across all environments, significantly accelerating performance, productivity and innovation, all the while propelling their data-driven transformations forward.

In today’s hyper-digital world, IT and DevOps teams are feeling pressure from all sides of the business to innovate faster, keep services reliable and deliver exceptional customer experiences. This strain is only intensified by the continued adoption of cloud-native technologies and the increasingly complex infrastructure and applications that accompany them. The Splunk observability portfolio provides customers with a unified solution that offers full-stack, service-centric, AI-powered observability and complete control of their data — metrics, traces and logs — from the front-end device to the back-end application service, all in real-time and at scale. With Splunk’s observability capabilities, customers gain increased visibility and actionable insights across the complete user experience, enabling them with faster time-to-value to drive business outcomes.

“Observability at its core is a data opportunity, and to use that data effectively organizations need a solution that can help ingest and analyze high-velocity data across increasingly dynamic environments and architectures,” said Spiros Xanthos, VP of Product Management, Observability and IT Operations, Splunk. “Our advanced observability capabilities bring monitoring into the modern era, empowering IT and DevOps teams to find, fix and prevent issues at any stage of their digital transformation journeys so they can deliver optimal user experiences.”

Roadside assistance company Agero is just one example of a customer leveraging Splunk’s observability capabilities to accelerate digitization across its business and drive customer value.

“In an industry where phone calls are the standard, Splunk’s observability solutions have helped us upend this by enabling us to deliver an entirely digital, agentless experience to consumers in need of roadside assistance,” said Billy Macdonald, Senior Director, DevOps, Agero. “By leveraging Splunk’s observability capabilities across our cloud environment and infrastructure, our site reliability engineers and developers gain end-to-end visibility to monitor, track and troubleshoot issues before they impact our customers, ultimately delivering a better customer experience.”