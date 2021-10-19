Jupiter Wellness Announces First Patient Dosing for Double-Blinded Placebo Controlled Trial of JW-300 for the Treatment of First Degree Burns

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a clinical stage company developing a cannabinoid receptor agonist for the treatment of first degree burns, announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient …

The double-blinded placebo-controlled study will enroll 50 patients with newly diagnosed first degree burns of superficial partial thickness on 10% or less of the patient's total body surface area. The primary endpoint is time to full re-epithelialization of the wound. This is an investigational international study with a protocol similar to a US FDA Phase I study.

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness , Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) , a clinical stage company developing a cannabinoid receptor agonist for the treatment of first degree burns, announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient in the study.

"Jupiter Wellness is committed to the treatment of skin diseases through the development and commercialization of our, patent pending, proprietary skincare products" stated Jupiter CEO Brian John. "The treatment of burns is an important indication that complements and extends our product lines including CaniSun™ and Photocil™. We look forward to announcing our results by the end of December and being able to register our second OTC product with the FDA and begin to help people with burns all over the world."

The burn care market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2028 driven by rising incidence of burns, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancement.

