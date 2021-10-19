checkAd

Jupiter Wellness Announces First Patient Dosing for Double-Blinded Placebo Controlled Trial of JW-300 for the Treatment of First Degree Burns

Autor: Accesswire
19.10.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a clinical stage company developing a cannabinoid receptor agonist for the treatment of first degree burns, announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient …

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a clinical stage company developing a cannabinoid receptor agonist for the treatment of first degree burns, announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient in the study.

The double-blinded placebo-controlled study will enroll 50 patients with newly diagnosed first degree burns of superficial partial thickness on 10% or less of the patient's total body surface area. The primary endpoint is time to full re-epithelialization of the wound. This is an investigational international study with a protocol similar to a US FDA Phase I study.

"Jupiter Wellness is committed to the treatment of skin diseases through the development and commercialization of our, patent pending, proprietary skincare products" stated Jupiter CEO Brian John. "The treatment of burns is an important indication that complements and extends our product lines including CaniSun™ and Photocil™. We look forward to announcing our results by the end of December and being able to register our second OTC product with the FDA and begin to help people with burns all over the world."

The burn care market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2028 driven by rising incidence of burns, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancement.

About Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of skincare therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline of enhanced skincare therapeutics focuses on the endocannabinoid system to address indications including psoriasis, eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellness.com. The Company's public filings can be found at www.Sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement
To the extent any statements contained in this presentation of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," intend," believe," plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Investor & Public Relations Contact Info
Phone: 561-462-2700
Email: info@JupiterWellness.com

SOURCE: Jupiter Wellness, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668602/Jupiter-Wellness-Announces-First-Pat ...

Jupiter Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jupiter Wellness Announces First Patient Dosing for Double-Blinded Placebo Controlled Trial of JW-300 for the Treatment of First Degree Burns JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a clinical stage company developing a cannabinoid receptor agonist for the treatment of first degree burns, announced the enrollment and dosing of the first patient …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Planet 13 Announces One Month Adjustment to Vesting Schedules of Restricted Stock Units
Data from First Phase III Clinical Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A, the ...
ABIVAX: ABX464 shows excellent long-term efficacy data in Abivax's phase 2b maintenance Trial in ...
CMC Metals Identifies High Grade Polymetallic Samples at its Proposed Future Targets at Silver ...
USRM to Focus on Animal Health and Lead Pet-Care Innovation
Clear Capital and the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers Partner to Promote Appraiser ...
VerifyMe Announces Participation in the EMEA SECURITY High Security Printing, Anti-Counterfeiting & ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with Nextech AR and Nass Valley Gateway on ...
Cal-Bay Launches New NFT Website
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% ...
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Jupiter Wellness Provides Shareholder Update on Multiple Clinical & Commercial Milestones
Accesswire | Analysen