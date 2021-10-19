DrOwl and AMAC Announce a Strategic Partnership To Help Empower Seniors To Understand Their Medicare and Medicaid Records

Giving seniors a new way to access and share their medical histories on-demandALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / DrOwl, a HIPAA-compliant medical platform built on patented technology, today announced a strategic partnership with The …

"It's a natural fit for DrOwl to partner with AMAC because we both work tirelessly towards helping to make people's lives better", said Arvind Raichur, CEO, and Co-Founder of DrOwl. "We're excited to partner with them to provide seniors and their families the ability to easily store, access, and share their medical records via DrOwl's platform. We put patients first while helping them to better understand their health, which can help lead to better results for everyone."

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / DrOwl , a HIPAA-compliant medical platform built on patented technology, today announced a strategic partnership with The Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) to provide its members with the ability to access and share their Centers for Medicare and Medicaid medical records for free, from anywhere, at any time. DrOwl helps seniors better understand their healthcare records and take a proactive approach in managing their wellbeing.

Healthcare records belong to the patient and by law, providers are required to make them available. This rule that went into effect earlier this year, gives people the ability to retrieve and share their medical information, removing the barriers between patients and healthcare providers.

DrOwl was created due to patient demand for greater access and visibility and gives individuals control over their records. Users can sync their medical records from different providers, combine them into one convenient place and share records with providers and caregivers. Patients can connect to thousands of medical providers, including Medicare and Medicaid, and receive a combined health report summary of their conditions, medications, and allergies. This makes care decisions far easier for seniors to have one health record with an infinite number of uses.

At some point, everyone needs a healthcare advocate whether for one's self or a family member. Users can add caregivers to their DrOwl account so that family members can participate in the care of their loved ones and understand their conditions and medications in a whole new way. This is especially crucial in a medical emergency because an advocate can easily share a Patient Snapshot of conditions, medications, and allergies with medical personnel, providing key information to the medical team. Full visibility into medical histories could help make the ultimate difference in the outcome.