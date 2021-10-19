checkAd

Cato Networks Valued at $2.5 Billion, Raises Additional $200 Million to Accelerate SASE Adoption Among Large Enterprises

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

Cato more than doubles its valuation in one year with largest funding round to date. Total financing reaches $532 million.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced its largest funding round to date of $200M at a market valuation of $2.5 billion. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with the participation of existing investors Greylock, Aspect Ventures / Acrew Capital, Coatue, Singtel Innov8, and Shlomo Kramer. The new funds will fuel Cato's sales, technology, and business growth to further support the security and global networking needs of large enterprises.   

Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder, Cato Networks

"Cato is at the forefront of SASE transformation," said Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. "Large enterprises are deploying Cato as their global network to reap the operational and business benefits of Cato's proven and mature SASE platform. Cato is rapidly expanding its service capabilities, global footprint, and sales and marketing teams, while preserving our unique DNA of agility, simplicity, and ease of doing business that is so valued by customers and partners."

Market Adoption Grows Among Large Enterprises for Cloud-native SASE Architecture

Secure and optimized access to applications anytime and anywhere is at the heart of digital transformation. It has eluded customers and solution providers because secure optimized access crosses the boundaries of networking, security, and access — the three silos that dominate the legacy IT landscape.

Cato was built to break these silos and is the inspiration for the SASE category. The Cato SASE Cloud, built on the proprietary Cato SPACE technology, is the only proven and mature SASE platform that can holistically, quickly, and easily, deliver on the secure and optimized application access challenge. Only Cato can connect and secure all enterprise edges — sites, mobile users, and cloud resources — with one global cloud-native platform. This is the essence of a true SASE platform.

The Cato SASE Cloud is distributed across more than 65 PoPs worldwide. With such extensive geographic coverage and a proven technology stack, Cato has been able to address the needs of very large global enterprises. Today, dozens of such enterprises spend more than $250,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) with Cato, an increase of 163% year-over-year, and several global enterprises spend over $1M in ARR.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cato Networks Valued at $2.5 Billion, Raises Additional $200 Million to Accelerate SASE Adoption Among Large Enterprises Cato more than doubles its valuation in one year with largest funding round to date. Total financing reaches $532 million. TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cato Networks, the provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Whistleblower Lawyers Issue Statement on Kleptocratic Money Laundering Investigation Involving ...
Global Vanilla Market Is Expected to be worth Around USD 735 Million By 2026 - Zion Market Research
Caps and Closures Market to Surpass 2,799 Billion Units in 2021 as Application Surges in the Food & Beverage Industry: Future Market Insights
Empire State Building Introduces 'Happily Ever Empire' Engagement Package For Unforgettable ...
GEP Successfully Secures GxP Compliance, Ensuring Sanctity of Supply Chain Data in Pharmaceutical, ...
XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference
Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech
Manulife Investment Management's GRESB Assessments highlight strength of its sustainability ...
Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market to Reach $5.15 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Talos Energy And TechnipFMC Enter Strategic Alliance To Provide Carbon Capture And Storage
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI