Cato Networks Valued at $2.5 Billion, Raises Additional $200 Million to Accelerate SASE Adoption Among Large Enterprises

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the provider of the world's first SASE platform, announced its largest funding round to date of $200M at a market valuation of $2.5 billion. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with the participation of existing investors Greylock, Aspect Ventures / Acrew Capital, Coatue, Singtel Innov8, and Shlomo Kramer. The new funds will fuel Cato's sales, technology, and business growth to further support the security and global networking needs of large enterprises.

"Cato is at the forefront of SASE transformation," said Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. "Large enterprises are deploying Cato as their global network to reap the operational and business benefits of Cato's proven and mature SASE platform. Cato is rapidly expanding its service capabilities, global footprint, and sales and marketing teams, while preserving our unique DNA of agility, simplicity, and ease of doing business that is so valued by customers and partners."

Market Adoption Grows Among Large Enterprises for Cloud-native SASE Architecture

Secure and optimized access to applications anytime and anywhere is at the heart of digital transformation. It has eluded customers and solution providers because secure optimized access crosses the boundaries of networking, security, and access — the three silos that dominate the legacy IT landscape.

Cato was built to break these silos and is the inspiration for the SASE category. The Cato SASE Cloud, built on the proprietary Cato SPACE technology, is the only proven and mature SASE platform that can holistically, quickly, and easily, deliver on the secure and optimized application access challenge. Only Cato can connect and secure all enterprise edges — sites, mobile users, and cloud resources — with one global cloud-native platform. This is the essence of a true SASE platform.

The Cato SASE Cloud is distributed across more than 65 PoPs worldwide. With such extensive geographic coverage and a proven technology stack, Cato has been able to address the needs of very large global enterprises. Today, dozens of such enterprises spend more than $250,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) with Cato, an increase of 163% year-over-year, and several global enterprises spend over $1M in ARR.