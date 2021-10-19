checkAd

Partners Group and Kohlberg & Company acquire BluSky, a leading US provider of commercial restoration services

Denver, CO and Mount Kisco, NY, US; 19 October 2021

  • With more than 900 employees serving 5,000-plus customers across the country, BluSky is one of the largest commercial restoration service providers in the US
  • Both firms have become equal partners in the Company following the acquisition
  • Key value creation initiatives include entering new markets, expanding service capabilities, and partnering with customers on ESG and workplace safety

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, and Kohlberg & Company ("Kohlberg"), a New York-based investment firm with more than 30 years of private equity experience, have jointly acquired BluSky Restoration Contractors ("BluSky" or "the Company"), a leading US provider of restoration services for commercial, industrial, healthcare, and multifamily real estate, on behalf of their clients. Kohlberg and Partners Group acquired equal equity stakes in the transaction, with the Company's management team also retaining a meaningful ownership stake. BluSky's previous majority owner, Dominus Capital, retained a minority stake in the Company.

BluSky specializes in real estate damage services that stabilize emergency situations and restore businesses and property back to pre-loss condition. The Company's restoration, remediation, environmental, and preventative planning services are essential for customers that experience water, fire, wind, environmental damages, or biological contamination at their buildings. BluSky has more than 900 employees and 40 branches across the country. BluSky's national presence and support team, combined with a local, customer-centric delivery model, ensures consistent, reliable, and comprehensive services for both local and multi-location customers.

