checkAd

CACI Awarded Contract with Air Force Research Laboratory to Develop Multi-Spectral Laser Technology for Electro-Optic Sensors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (AFRL) awarded CACI a 15-month, $4.9 million program to advance high-power multi-spectral laser technology in support of improved electro-optical sensors for a variety of military missions.

Under the contract, CACI scientists and engineers will develop a high-power laser prototype that emits light over a very broad range of wavelengths in the optical spectrum, spanning a range that goes from the UV spectrum, through the visible spectrum, and into the Short-Wavelength Infrared (SWIR).

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are seeing a strong demand for high-performance lasers that support enhanced functionality for remote sensing systems. Our technology will continue to advance the state of the art with programs like this and bring best-in-class solutions for the Air Force’s current and future needs.”

About CACI
 CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

Caci International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CACI Awarded Contract with Air Force Research Laboratory to Develop Multi-Spectral Laser Technology for Electro-Optic Sensors CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (AFRL) awarded CACI a 15-month, $4.9 million program to advance high-power multi-spectral laser technology in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21CACI Awarded All 10 GSA ASTRO Contracts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21CACI Debuts Two New Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Technologies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21CACI Showcases Technology to Achieve Decision Dominance for the U.S. Army
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21CACI Named First Federal System Integrator in the GitLab Partner Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Cybersecurity: 3 Unternehmen, die vom Trend profitieren
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.09.21CACI International Schedules Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten