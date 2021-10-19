checkAd

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Select RELEX for Integrated Forecasting and Replenishment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Leading American discount retailer Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) will partner with RELEX Solutions to improve demand forecasting and replenishment processes across both their Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners. Dollar Tree, Inc. will implement the RELEX solution across all of its 15,800 stores and 26 distribution centers in North America to improve collaboration between stores and central planning teams.

“The decision to partner with RELEX is a continuation of our journey to utilize data, analytics and automation to drive accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness throughout our supply chain, resulting in better on-shelf availability and an improved shopping experience for customers,” said Alasdair James, EVP Dollar Tree, Inc.

“RELEX has proven to be more configurable than other solutions in its field, allowing our planners to have full visibility into, and control of, our supply chain,” said Andy Paisley, Dollar Tree CIO. “It also empowers us to innovate, try new ideas, and evolve our use of the solution over time to continuously meet changing business needs.”

“We’re excited to play a central role in Dollar Tree and Family Dollar’s mission to grow their business while providing high service levels and quality products to their customers at affordable prices,” said Frank Lord, Chief Revenue Officer at RELEX. “RELEX has deep experience with the challenges specific to price-point retailers, and we look forward to sharing our expertise as we help them improve in-store availability while lowering inventory balances across their supply chain.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, promotion, and markdown strategies, all within our unified platform.

Today, RELEX is a hyper-growth company with 250+ customers who love us — ask any of them for a frank and independent assessment of our team and solutions. RELEX is trusted by leading brands including AutoZone, PetSmart, The Vitamin Shoppe, Big Lots, and Thrive Market, and has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,865 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 31, 2021. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com and www.FamilyDollar.com.

Dollar Tree Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Select RELEX for Integrated Forecasting and Replenishment Leading American discount retailer Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) will partner with RELEX Solutions to improve demand forecasting and replenishment processes across both their Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners. Dollar Tree, Inc. will implement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.10.21Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Hiring Event on October 20
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.09.21Netflix, Boeing, Dollar Tree, Tesla, Lucid, Nordex, Gea, Hornbach, Villeroy & Boch - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
29.09.21Dollar Tree, Inc. Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $2.5 Billion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Building on the Success of its “Combo” Store and Dollar Tree Plus Initiatives, Dollar Tree Poised to Take Next Steps in its Multi-Price Evolution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21LYNX: Dollar Tree: Schnäppchen sind Mangelware
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
25.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 38/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen