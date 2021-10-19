checkAd

Iteris Announces Availability of New Cloud-enabled Managed Services for Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the availability of two new cloud-enabled managed services that augment the traffic management operations of public agencies and commercial enterprises with Iteris’ technology, expertise and resources.

Iteris Announces Availability of New Cloud-enabled Managed Services for Smart Mobility Infrastructure Management (Graphic: Business Wire)

Iteris’ managed service offerings leverage its ClearMobility Platform to proactively manage complex transportation operations, leading to reduced traffic congestion, improved safety, and more sustainable, equitable and resilient transportation infrastructure.

Iteris’ congestion management service for intersections, arterials and highways enables the constant analysis of traffic trends along signalized corridors and highway construction projects, identification of areas of improvement, and optimization of signal timing along corridors to help improve mobility, and decrease congestion for municipalities, cities, states and commercial customers nationwide. As part of the congestion management service, Iteris applies its industry-leading suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, including its ClearGuide transportation performance measures solution, for continuous analysis and visualization of traffic data to improve safety and mobility, and implement remediation measures as traffic conditions change. Initially, the congestion management service is focused on the operation of traffic signals, and maintenance of traffic on highway construction projects, but it is expected to evolve to address additional use cases.

Iteris’ asset management service enables transportation agencies to track and maintain the inventory and condition of technology equipment deployed in the field or warehoused, conduct lifecycle analysis, and monitor asset performance over time. Iteris’ asset management service improves traffic sensor uptime for improved overall operations, and management of traffic signals and highway intelligent transportation systems (ITS).

Early adopters have already deployed Iteris’ new managed services.

In July 2021, the City of Lake Forest selected Iteris for a multi-year smart mobility program, whereby Iteris will deliver its congestion management service for arterials to augment the city’s traffic management operations to reduce congestion and improve safety throughout Lake Forest, CA.

