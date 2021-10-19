checkAd

Revitalist Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the “FSE”) under the trading symbol 4DO. The common shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the OTC Markets (OTC) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).

The FSE is not only the largest exchange in Germany it is also considered one of the world’s largest trading centers for securities. The Company anticipates the FSE listing will provide increased liquidity and significantly broaden Revitalist’s investor base throughout Europe.

Revitalist Chief Executive Officer, Kathryn Walker, stated, “Since listing on the CSE, we have made it a priority to have our shares available to investors outside of Canada. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important milestone for the company in accomplishing this goal.”

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided over 7,000 infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness.

On Behalf of the Board
Kathryn Walker
Chief Executive Officer

For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.




Disclaimer

