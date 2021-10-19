Deepspatial Inc. Secures Strategic Partnership with Staqo for Global Expansion

Staqo is an enterprise IT platform and services organization operating in many countries with over 200 experts in various domains of enterprise technology such as Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Blockchain, IoT, Image Recognition, Solutions Engineering, Cloud computing, AI, and IT infrastructure.

Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a partnership with Staqo with the purpose of bringing each other’s solutions to emerging markets and clients in the technology space.

Leveraging Staqo’s strong grip in the areas of AI, Facial Recognition, Image Analytics, Application Development, and Cloud delivery – Deepspatial will be working alongside Staqo to empower its global client base to deliver a full spectrum of enterprise technology solutions. One of the key product offering of Staqo is a real time monitoring solution for employee attendance and distribution which is being used by clients in the industrial and retail space. This is complementary to Deepspatial platform as integration with Deepspatial leads to real time insights which can have an immediate impact in enhancing productivity. The two companies have executed a Joint Marketing Agreement whereby Staqo will be offering its real time monitoring solution as an enterprise solution combined with Deepspatial’s proprietary platform.

“Today, as enterprises struggle to cross the cliff of post-pandemic resilience, they need simplicity and value – more than ever. Most of them have already started on the digital path but are looking for ways to evolve their digital journeys in the right direction without chaos. We are proud to have just the right answers for them. Together with Deepspatial, we can inject these projects with future-forward automation, intelligence and elastic consumption models,” said Pertisth Mankotia, Head of Staqo.

“We are eager to leverage Staqo’s wall-to-wall IT capabilities in several key global markets where a lot of appetite for AI and SaaS is opening up. Staqo is a great addition to our strategic partners bolstering industry-wide experience that will also be valuable to Deepspatial,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah appeared on Proactive Investors Media to talk about the client announcement and what it means for Deepspatial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAI7dABHcMw&ab_channel=Proactive

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial Inc. is an artificial intelligence, technology SaaS company at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence and geographic informational systems, specializing in providing robust, AI-powered solutions to businesses by leveraging the power of geospatial data. The company has currently built products that target four specific customer needs across industry verticals. These are (1) geodemographic customer profiling, (2) price recommendation engine, (3) inventory management and supply chain analytics (market entry and expansion), and (4) sentiment monitoring to measure and improve brand health. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Deepspatial.ai or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.