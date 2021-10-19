checkAd

Deepspatial Inc. Secures Strategic Partnership with Staqo for Global Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:32  |  18   |   |   

Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a partnership with Staqo with the purpose of bringing each other’s solutions to emerging markets and clients in the technology space.

Staqo is an enterprise IT platform and services organization operating in many countries with over 200 experts in various domains of enterprise technology such as Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Blockchain, IoT, Image Recognition, Solutions Engineering, Cloud computing, AI, and IT infrastructure.

Leveraging Staqo’s strong grip in the areas of AI, Facial Recognition, Image Analytics, Application Development, and Cloud delivery – Deepspatial will be working alongside Staqo to empower its global client base to deliver a full spectrum of enterprise technology solutions. One of the key product offering of Staqo is a real time monitoring solution for employee attendance and distribution which is being used by clients in the industrial and retail space. This is complementary to Deepspatial platform as integration with Deepspatial leads to real time insights which can have an immediate impact in enhancing productivity. The two companies have executed a Joint Marketing Agreement whereby Staqo will be offering its real time monitoring solution as an enterprise solution combined with Deepspatial’s proprietary platform.

“Today, as enterprises struggle to cross the cliff of post-pandemic resilience, they need simplicity and value – more than ever. Most of them have already started on the digital path but are looking for ways to evolve their digital journeys in the right direction without chaos. We are proud to have just the right answers for them. Together with Deepspatial, we can inject these projects with future-forward automation, intelligence and elastic consumption models,” said Pertisth Mankotia, Head of Staqo.

“We are eager to leverage Staqo’s wall-to-wall IT capabilities in several key global markets where a lot of appetite for AI and SaaS is opening up. Staqo is a great addition to our strategic partners bolstering industry-wide experience that will also be valuable to Deepspatial,” said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah appeared on Proactive Investors Media to talk about the client announcement and what it means for Deepspatial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAI7dABHcMw&ab_channel=Proactive

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial Inc. is an artificial intelligence, technology SaaS company at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence and geographic informational systems, specializing in providing robust, AI-powered solutions to businesses by leveraging the power of geospatial data. The company has currently built products that target four specific customer needs across industry verticals. These are (1) geodemographic customer profiling, (2) price recommendation engine, (3) inventory management and supply chain analytics (market entry and expansion), and (4) sentiment monitoring to measure and improve brand health. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Deepspatial.ai or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deepspatial Inc. Secures Strategic Partnership with Staqo for Global Expansion Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a partnership with Staqo with the purpose of bringing each other’s solutions to emerging markets and clients in the technology space. Staqo is an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
bluebird bio Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Planned Business Separation
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination