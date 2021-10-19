checkAd

ICE Mortgage Technology’s Solutions for Correspondent and Wholesale Demonstrate Significant ROI in Third Party Origination Channels

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced the results of a recent, independent return on investment (ROI) study that shows Encompass and Encompass TPO Connect deliver quantifiable results and value to correspondent and wholesale lenders who acquire third party originated loans using ICE Mortgage Technology solutions. Built on the ICE Mortgage Technology Platform, Encompass TPO Connect is a fully configurable web-based portal that allows wholesale and correspondent lenders to easily collaborate with their third-party originators (TPOs). Encompass, coupled with Encompass TPO Connect, demonstrates the efficiency and ease customers experience in acquiring and managing loans from correspondent lenders and wholesale brokers for faster results, maximum quality, compliance, and profitability on every loan.

“In both the correspondent and wholesale space, each individual in the ecosystem has historically exchanged documentation and information in a manual and analog environment - often requiring duplicative tasks, aggregating information from several sources and then manually reviewing loan files for accuracy and completion,” said Parvesh Sahi, Senior Vice President, Business and Client Development at ICE Mortgage Technology. “The ROI study proves Encompass and Encompass TPO Connect are a catalyst for correspondent and wholesale digitization by effectively demonstrating an ability to deliver significant ROI speed and scale while maintaining the quality to reduce risk and error.”

The ROI study shows how effectively ICE Mortgage Technology solutions enable correspondent and wholesale lenders to reduce cost, improve efficiency and scalability, and speed up funding - resulting in a 28% increase in operational leverage.

According to the study, correspondent lenders recognized a 10.8X annual return, citing automating purchase review, document management, package receipt and sync, and compliance reviews as leading time savers. Wholesale lenders experienced gains in broker/client management, data validation, and loan acquisition resulting in 209 minutes saved per loan plus two-day faster funding cycles. The results vary by segment, with both correspondent and wholesale lenders reducing their average loan costs by at least $575 per loan.

