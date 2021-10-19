Gilead Sciences Announces Veklury Donations to Help Address the Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis in Indonesia and Armenia

“As cases of COVID-19 surge again around the world, and the pandemic continues to affect the lives of so many, we remain focused on ensuring that our medicines can reach patients that need them,” said Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer, Gilead Sciences. “These donations are the latest example of our ongoing commitment, and we will continue to work together with governments, health authorities and our voluntary licensing partners to ensure access to our medicines as quickly as possible.”

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company will donate 100,000 vials of Veklury (remdesivir) to help address the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia and 3,000 vials of Veklury to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Armenia.

The Veklury donations will complement the supply of generic remdesivir provided through Gilead’s voluntary licensing program. Gilead is working closely with distributor partners and directly with the governments of Armenia and Indonesia to coordinate these donations.

Gilead has previously donated over 450,000 vials of Veklury to India and 10,000 vials of Veklury to Georgia. Veklury is approved or authorized for temporary use in approximately 50 countries worldwide. Gilead’s voluntary licensing program provides long-term licenses to nine manufacturers, to enable access to generic remdesivir in 127 countries, most of which are low- and low-middle income countries, including Indonesia and Armenia. These licenses remain royalty-free, reflecting Gilead’s existing commitment to enabling broad patient access to remdesivir. Veklury and generic remdesivir have been made available to more than seven million patients around the world, including five million people in middle- and low-income countries through our voluntary licensing program.

About Veklury (remdesivir)

Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog invented by Gilead, building on more than a decade of the company’s antiviral research. Veklury is the antiviral standard of care for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. At this time, more than half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States are treated with Veklury. Veklury is approved or authorized for temporary use in approximately 50 countries worldwide. Veklury has broad-spectrum antiviral activity both in vitro and in vivo in animal models against multiple emerging viral pathogens, including Ebola, SARS, Marburg, and MERS.