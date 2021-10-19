Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Announce Completion of Merger

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (f/k/a Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc.) (“FBRT” or the “Company”) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) (“Capstead”) today announced the completion of their previously announced merger pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 25, 2021, as amended by the First Amendment to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 22, 2021 (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”), by and among FBRT, Capstead, Rodeo Sub I, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of FBRT, and FBRT’s external manager, Benefit Street Partners L.L.C. (“BSP”). After the close of trading on October 18, 2021, Capstead ceased to be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). At the open of trading on October 19, 2021, the combined company will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “FBRT.”

Highlights of the Merger Completion