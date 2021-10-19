checkAd

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Filing of Form S-3 to Replace Expired Universal Shelf Registration

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) announced today that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to replace its previous shelf registration, which was originally effective on October 16, 2018 and expired on October 16, 2021.

“Our recent shelf registration renewal is part of ordinary course of business to keep our SEC filings current,” said Kyle Ramachandran, Solaris President and Chief Financial Officer. “We have no immediate plans to offer securities of any form under the registration statement but believe it is prudent business management and good corporate governance to keep an active universal registration on file with the SEC to maximize flexibility in our capital management.”

The shelf registration statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective by the SEC. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities covered under the shelf registration statement will be made solely by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris’ patented mobile proppant and chemical systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

