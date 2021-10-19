checkAd

Group Fitness Goes Digital The Beachbody Company Launches “BODi”, A Live Connected Fitness Experience Unlike Anything on the Market

The Beachbody Company Group, LLC (NYSE: BODY) – a leader in subscription health and wellness – announced the launch of its live interactive premium subscription tier, Beachbody On Demand Interactive (or BODi – pronounced “body”).

The Beachbody Company launches BOD Interactive (BODi), offering the immersive, high energy experience of studio fitness classes with the convenience of at-home workouts. (Photo: Business Wire)

Utilizing its roster of world-class Super Trainers and expanded roster of BODi specialized trainers, as well as patent-pending interactive technology, BODi brings the experience and energy of a group fitness class into the homes of Beachbody members – including the company’s inaugural venture into indoor cycling classes on the connected MYX fitness bike, which is now available for purchase at Beachbody.MYXfitness.com. In addition, the BODi studio uses the latest in broadcasting technology and a unique stage comprised of hundreds of screens to create a first-of-its-kind immersive and dynamic visual experience that turns every workout into a special event.

“At-home fitness is here to stay, but with so many options on the market people are looking for more than just a talking head to tell them what to do while they stand in their living room, and BODi delivers an experience beyond anything offered across the streaming fitness landscape today,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. “When we decided to create a premium, live connected fitness offering of our own, we knew it needed to stand out from the crowd and bring users something unlike anything else they had ever seen or experienced. With BODi, users have the opportunity to do more than just join a live virtual class with our exclusive feature called “BODcast” that allows them to actually see themselves in the class. Plus, with our growing roster of world class trainers, our members can join energetic and fun studio workouts in a diverse menu of class types, all from the convenience and comfort of their homes.”

BODi enhances the at-home experience with unique personalization and live interaction between members and trainers. This is achieved by the introduction of the “BODcast,” an exclusive patent-pending feature that allows up to 100 members to opt-in to appear as part of the curated on-screen “cast” of each workout, having their image projected on the one-of-a-kind LED wall that serves as the backdrop on stage during select classes. In addition to appearing on screen during the class, BODcast participants can receive live shout-outs, and even technique corrections in real-time, to help them get the best workout possible.

Further, partnering with Feed.fm, the premier music platform for digital fitness companies, BODi will offer music, featuring popular hits from the original artists, designed to create engaging workouts.

BODi classes will cover a wide range of categories, including indoor cycling, high intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training, Pilates, barre, yoga, meditation, cooking and nutrition, plus special live presentations of some of the most popular workouts from the Beachbody catalogue. Classes are taught by the creators of Beachbody’s top selling fitness and nutrition programs, including Autumn Calabrese, Amoila Cesar, Megan Davies, Joel Freeman, Jennifer Jacobs, Elise Joan, Jericho McMatthews, Ilana Muhlstein, Idalis Velazquez and the incredibly popular creator of Insanity, Shaun T, as well as a roster of all new trainers.

BODi is available for $19.95 per month as a premium subscription on top of the $99 annual BOD membership – effectively just $28.20 per month. In another first, BODi will offer day passes for just $7 that give users access to all of the platform’s incredible classes for 24 hours. To learn more, please visit www.BeachbodyOnDemand.com.

About The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, The Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the live digital streaming platform Openfit, and MYXfitness, the company’s connected fitness brand. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

