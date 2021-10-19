Cornerstone Community Bancorp Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

The return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 1.53% and the return on average equity was 23.52%. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.99% for the same period last year and the efficiency ratio was 39.07% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 52.81% for the same period last year.

The Company reported record net income of $2,085,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1,236,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.38 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $0.81 for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $5,948,000 compared to net income of $2,567,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $3.96 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $1.68 for the same period last year.

The return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 1.48% and the return on average equity was 23.98%.

President and CEO, Jeff Finck stated, “We posted record profits in the third quarter as loan and deposit totals continued to grow at a solid pace.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $4,756,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $3,376,000 for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income increased to $13,212,000 compared to $9,371,000 for the same period last year.

Provision for credit losses

Provision for credit losses were $400,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to no provision for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a $900,000 provision for credit losses compared to $1,600,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $714,000 compared to $296,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest income was $2,013,000 compared to $894,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $2,137,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $1,939,000 for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-interest expense was $5,965,000 compared to $5,247,000 for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total loans, net of unearned income at September 30, 2021 were $388.5 million compared to $342.4 million at September 30, 2020.

Total deposits were $500.1 million at September 30, 2021 compared to total deposits of $371.5 million at September 30, 2020.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $4,909,000, or 1.26% of loans, net of unearned income at September 30, 2021, compared to $4,009,000, or 1.17% of loans, net of unearned income at September 30, 2020. There were no nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020.

Capital

At September 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity totaled $35.5 million compared to $28.9 million at September 30, 2020. Book value was $24.37 per share at September 30, 2021 compared to $19.38 per share at September 30, 2020.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp

Cornerstone Community Bancorp, a bank holding company headquartered in Red Bluff, California, serves the Red Bluff and Redding communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Community Bank with a headquarters office in Red Bluff and two banking offices in Redding. The Bank provides commercial banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors and not-for-profit organizations and to their owners and other individuals. Additional information about the Bank is available on its website at www.bankcornerstone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Cornerstone Community Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), pandemics such as COVID-19 and the economic impact caused directly by the disease and by government responses thereto, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2021), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Cornerstone Community Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Cornerstone Community Bancorp does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 09/30/20 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,765 $ 5,450 $ 5,417 $ 3,811 $ 5,455 Federal funds sold 2,600 2,256 5,761 14,166 5,045 Interest-bearing deposits 24,636 28,549 68,283 77,045 62,110 Investment securities 110,470 75,258 52,084 50,336 50,699 Loans held for sale - - 1,102 - - Loans, net of unearned income 388,532 390,748 382,253 332,176 342,416 Allowance for loan losses (4,909 ) (4,509 ) (4,409 ) (4,009 ) (4,009 ) Loans, net 383,623 386,239 377,844 328,167 338,407 Premises and equipment, net 13,567 13,013 12,767 11,581 10,992 Other assets 14,863 14,972 13,974 12,724 12,577 Total assets $ 554,524 $ 525,737 $ 537,232 $ 497,830 $ 485,285 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 141,734 $ 126,107 $ 126,481 $ 108,147 $ 103,824 Demand interest-bearing 131,964 126,724 122,506 108,097 104,819 Money market and savings 150,149 150,086 163,232 146,655 87,035 Time deposits of less than $100,000 13,180 13,393 15,812 15,418 21,103 Time deposits of $100,000 or more 63,111 56,993 57,299 55,021 54,695 Total deposits 500,138 473,303 485,330 433,338 371,476 Borrowings and other obligations 5,000 5,000 5,000 15,000 78,136 Subordinated debentures 11,715 11,709 11,703 16,645 4,923 Interest payable and other liabilities 2,151 1,933 3,776 2,763 1,854 Total liabilities 519,004 491,945 505,809 467,746 456,389 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 14,814 14,771 14,681 14,584 15,462 Retained Earnings 21,084 18,999 17,183 15,136 13,077 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (378 ) 22 (441 ) 364 357 Total shareholders' equity 35,520 33,792 31,423 30,084 28,896 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 554,524 $ 525,737 $ 537,232 $ 497,830 $ 485,285 Total equity / total assets 6.41 % 6.43 % 5.85 % 6.04 % 5.95 % Book value per share $ 24.37 $ 23.22 $ 21.65 $ 20.87 $ 19.38 Shares outstanding 1,457,591 1,455,091 1,451,091 1,441,241 1,491,041

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended 09/30/21 06/30/21 09/30/20 09/30/21 09/30/20 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 4,772 $ 4,379 $ 3,695 $ 13,602 $ 10,663 Federal funds sold - 1 1 3 22 Investment securities 360 217 161 739 333 Other 35 53 33 120 123 Total interest income 5,167 4,650 3,890 14,464 11,141 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 46 45 51 138 126 Money market and savings 96 93 79 276 384 Time deposits 107 114 198 345 789 Other 162 159 186 493 471 Total interest expense 411 411 514 1,252 1,770 Net interest income 4,756 4,239 3,376 13,212 9,371 Provision for credit losses 400 100 - 900 1,600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,356 4,139 3,376 12,312 7,771 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 62 59 49 179 167 Gain on sale of loans 396 135 - 1,231 186 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - 91 (45 ) 91 Other non-interest income 256 228 156 648 450 Total non-interest income 714 422 296 2,013 894 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 1,048 968 979 2,695 2,310 Premises and fixed assets 212 199 200 590 709 Other 877 848 760 2,680 2,228 Total operating expenses 2,137 2,015 1,939 5,965 5,247 Income before income taxes 2,933 2,546 1,733 8,360 3,418 Income taxes 848 730 497 2,412 851 NET INCOME $ 2,085 $ 1,816 $ 1,236 $ 5,948 $ 2,567 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.25 $ 0.83 $ 4.09 $ 1.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.20 $ 0.81 $ 3.96 $ 1.68 Average common shares outstanding 1,456,531 1,453,915 1,491,041 1,452,768 1,485,661 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 1,512,738 1,510,621 1,522,872 1,503,150 1,526,516 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.53 % 1.35 % 1.05 % 1.48 % 0.85 % Return on average equity 23.52 % 22.17 % 17.36 % 23.98 % 12.49 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.66 % 3.33 % 2.99 % 3.48 % 3.28 % Efficiency ratio 39.07 % 43.23 % 52.81 % 39.18 % 51.12 %

