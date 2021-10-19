checkAd

Clever Leaves Announces Partnership with Colombian-based Pharmalab PHL Laboratories to Provide Patients with Medical Cannabis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced the commercial commencement of a partnership with Pharmalab PHL Laboratories S.A.S (“Pharmalab”) in Colombia. Pharmalab is a Colombian healthcare group specializing in the commercialization and distribution of medicines, dietary supplements and cosmetics. Pursuant to the partnership, Clever Leaves will supply pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid formulations to Pharmalab for the distribution of magistral medications in Colombia, which are used to treat painful and inflammatory pathologies. The partnership was made possible by President Iván Duque Márquez’s recent signing of a new Decree allowing drugstores to distribute and sell magistral medicinal cannabinoids in Colombia, marking a major step towards fulfilling the unmet needs of Colombian patients.

Multiple international certifications, including a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by INVIMA, Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification and European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, position Clever Leaves as a differentiated supplier of high-quality magistral formulations.

“With a considerable proportion of our cannabis cultivation and extraction efforts occurring within Colombian borders, this partnership represents a historic opportunity to provide Colombian doctors and patients with products that meet pharmaceutical quality standards. We are providing cannabinoid products grown by Colombians, for Colombians,” said Clever Leaves President, Andres Fajardo. “Our shared passion for the fostering of a happier, healthier local community makes Pharmalab the perfect partner to fulfill the unmet needs of Colombian patients.”

“Having already found success in the therapeutic areas of rheumatology and pain management, Pharmalab sees cannabinoid-based therapies as an innovative and effective complement to their efforts to address the negative symptoms of numerous conditions. Our team is ready to start commercial activities in the upcoming days,” said the Director of Pharmalab, Mauricio Sierra.

“Colombia has proven to be a trailblazer in the Latin American market, with uniquely robust legal pathways that allow for safe, regulated patient access to cannabinoid-based medications. Clever Leaves, as a large-scale supplier, with the collaboration of Pharmalab, will together contribute significantly to the commercialization of medicinal cannabis products within Colombia,” concludes Andrés Fajardo.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clever Leaves Announces Partnership with Colombian-based Pharmalab PHL Laboratories to Provide Patients with Medical Cannabis BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...