SFLMaven Signs Second Talented Artist for Expansion of Unique NFT Portfolio

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce the signing of an Agreement (the “Agreement”) between the Company and artist, SubtleCodes, for the creation of digital artwork to further bolster the Company’s emerging non-fungible token (“NFT”) auction portfolio.

SubtleCodes describes himself as “a spiritual traveler whose journey toward self-realization has unveiled an innate artistic responsibility. With intentions to increase humanity’s collective consciousness, his work depicts a higher vibrational frequency of information available to all by tuning into one’s Higher Self through a deep awakening of the psyche.”

He began to explore artistic expression through graffiti as early as six years old. He later attended the world-renowned Ringling School of Art & Design to further develop his skill set.

SubtleCodes has frequently toured the US painting live at large music festivals, including Electric Forest in Michigan, Hulaween in Florida, Sonic Bloom in Colorado, Wakarusa in Arkansas, Okeechobee Festival in Florida, Fractal Beach in Florida, and Elements Music Festival in Pennsylvania, to name a few of his favorites. He has also done work for Shaq Bowl.

His work has been featured at events such as Art Basel in Miami, FL, with work showing at Moksha Art Gallery alongside other top artists who have made a name in South Florida such as Robert Venosa and Alex Grey. He has painted live in front of crowds as large as 40k people.

Similar to the terms reached with the first artist signed by the Company for its NFT portfolio foundation, this Agreement with SubtleCodes specifies an initial tranche of fifty (50) unique works to be delivered to the Company in exchange for a cash payment and a 10% royalty on purchased NFTs to be paid to SubtleCodes quarterly.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com

