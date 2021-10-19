SFLMaven Signs Second Talented Artist for Expansion of Unique NFT Portfolio

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce the signing of an Agreement (the “Agreement”) between the Company and artist, SubtleCodes, for the creation of digital artwork to further bolster the Company’s emerging non-fungible token (“NFT”) auction portfolio.

SubtleCodes describes himself as “a spiritual traveler whose journey toward self-realization has unveiled an innate artistic responsibility. With intentions to increase humanity’s collective consciousness, his work depicts a higher vibrational frequency of information available to all by tuning into one’s Higher Self through a deep awakening of the psyche.”

He began to explore artistic expression through graffiti as early as six years old. He later attended the world-renowned Ringling School of Art & Design to further develop his skill set.

SubtleCodes has frequently toured the US painting live at large music festivals, including Electric Forest in Michigan, Hulaween in Florida, Sonic Bloom in Colorado, Wakarusa in Arkansas, Okeechobee Festival in Florida, Fractal Beach in Florida, and Elements Music Festival in Pennsylvania, to name a few of his favorites. He has also done work for Shaq Bowl.

His work has been featured at events such as Art Basel in Miami, FL, with work showing at Moksha Art Gallery alongside other top artists who have made a name in South Florida such as Robert Venosa and Alex Grey. He has painted live in front of crowds as large as 40k people.

Similar to the terms reached with the first artist signed by the Company for its NFT portfolio foundation, this Agreement with SubtleCodes specifies an initial tranche of fifty (50) unique works to be delivered to the Company in exchange for a cash payment and a 10% royalty on purchased NFTs to be paid to SubtleCodes quarterly.

Follow SFLMaven on social media:

Twitter: @sflmaven

Instagram: sflmaven

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.



Corporate Contact

info@sflmaven.com

