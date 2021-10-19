Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Advances Plans to Acquire Tech Companies

In November 2020, Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. changed its business purpose and determined to focus on the acquisition of promising companies in the Tech sector, helping them to grow and realize their potential.

Claymont, Delaware, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCPink: GSPT), a holding and acquisition company interested in acquiring technology start-ups and taking them to the next level, updates investors on near term plans to acquire ownership interests in additional companies operating in the Tech space.

Our first acquisition was a company operating in the Workforce Management space called Enigmai. Since acquiring Enigmai, the Golden Star team has been working to enhance their product offerings and marketing opportunities, positioning the Company to attract a global customer base, with plans to expand operations and revenue in fiscal 2022.

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO, stated, “After a year of working with our first target and having developed a focused expansion plan, we are now actively looking for our next opportunity in the Tech space. We have had several acquisition opportunities under review over the past several weeks, all of which offer unique solutions or products needing financing or management expertise to move to the next stage of development. GSPT is positioned to help those companies to take the leap and meet their expansion goals. GSPT management will continue to evaluate acquisition targets over the coming weeks with a goal of finding our next exciting project.”

If you have a company operating in the Tech Sector that offers unique products or has a market-ready concept ready to expand or enter the marketplace, please contact GSPT management at info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com to schedule an initial project assessment.

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

