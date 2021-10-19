Feel Foods Signs National Brokerage for “Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze”

TWA Inc. has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian natural and organic marketplace and will work with Feel Foods to expand sales on a national level and represent the Company to large mass market accounts such as: Costco, Sobeys, Save On Foods, Metro, Loblaws, Thrifty Foods, Federation Co-op and many other large chain retailers.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "Company" or "Feel Foods") ( CSE: “FEEL” ) (OTC: “FLLLF”) announced today it has expanded its distribution network Canada wide by retaining national broker, Tony Waters Agencies Inc. (“TWA Inc.”). TWA will provide sales representation to the Canadian natural foods market which includes full-service sales, administration, and marketing support.

“Many of TWA Inc.’s brands have experienced unprecedented growth in the Canadian market and through quality of product and competitive pricing have achieved category leadership.”

Tony Waters Agencies Inc.

Feel Foods Director and CEO, David Greenway, states: “This is a very active time for Feel Foods as we continue to expand our distribution network throughout the country as well as aggressively pursuing acquisitions in the plant-based foods space. We are on a mission to transform plant-based food, with no compromises on taste or quality while reducing global environmental impact. Together, by shifting our collective approach to food, we can improve the health of our world, the lives of animals, and preserve valuable resources for generations to come.”

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027.* The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector.*

About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheese brand “Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze” (“Black Sheep”) was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products at the Company’s Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility with an annual capacity of over 130,000 units. Black Sheep products are currently offered in over 40 grocery stores and approximately 30 food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.