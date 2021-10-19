checkAd

Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:34  |  48   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that its head of Research and Development, Arun Upadhyay, PhD, will present pre-clinical data demonstrating how the company’s second modifier gene therapy candidate, OCU410, could potentially be an effective therapeutic for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD).

The presentation, at the 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development conference, will showcase how the use of a specific nuclear hormone receptor called RORA presents a unique opportunity to treat people with Dry AMD. Dry AMD accounts for 85 to 90 percent of all cases of age-related macular degeneration, which is estimated to be about 196 million people globally. RORA plays a central role in many physiological activities, including lipid metabolism, oxidative stress, regulation of Th17 cells (which are involved in many immune-mediated diseases), the reduction of inflammation, and obesity. In his presentation, “OCU410: A Novel Modifier Gene Therapy Product using a Multi-Factor Approach for Dry AMD,” Dr. Upadhyay will show evidence highlighting how influencing the RORA receptor can attack several underlying factors of this serious blindness disease.

Dr. Upadhyay will be speaking on October 20, 2021, at 3:15pm Eastern Time. The 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development conference requires registration for attendance.

OCU410 is the second drug candidate from Ocugen’s Modifier Gene Therapy Platform, which is expected to enter clinical trials in 2022. Ocugen recently announced a collaboration with CanSinoBIO for the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (“CMC”) development and manufacture of clinical supplies of OCU410 to advance the program. Modifier Gene Therapy is different from traditional gene augmentation. Rather than replacing a defective gene, a modifier gene, such as the nuclear hormone receptor, RORA, regulates cellular and genetic activities, much like how a conductor directs an orchestra. More about this technology can be found in the pipeline section of Ocugen.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Conference MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...