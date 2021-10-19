Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that its head of Research and Development, Arun Upadhyay, PhD, will present pre-clinical data demonstrating how the company’s second modifier gene therapy candidate, OCU410, could potentially be an effective therapeutic for Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD).



The presentation, at the 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development conference, will showcase how the use of a specific nuclear hormone receptor called RORA presents a unique opportunity to treat people with Dry AMD. Dry AMD accounts for 85 to 90 percent of all cases of age-related macular degeneration, which is estimated to be about 196 million people globally. RORA plays a central role in many physiological activities, including lipid metabolism, oxidative stress, regulation of Th17 cells (which are involved in many immune-mediated diseases), the reduction of inflammation, and obesity. In his presentation, “OCU410: A Novel Modifier Gene Therapy Product using a Multi-Factor Approach for Dry AMD,” Dr. Upadhyay will show evidence highlighting how influencing the RORA receptor can attack several underlying factors of this serious blindness disease.

Dr. Upadhyay will be speaking on October 20, 2021, at 3:15pm Eastern Time. The 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development conference requires registration for attendance.

OCU410 is the second drug candidate from Ocugen’s Modifier Gene Therapy Platform, which is expected to enter clinical trials in 2022. Ocugen recently announced a collaboration with CanSinoBIO for the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (“CMC”) development and manufacture of clinical supplies of OCU410 to advance the program. Modifier Gene Therapy is different from traditional gene augmentation. Rather than replacing a defective gene, a modifier gene, such as the nuclear hormone receptor, RORA, regulates cellular and genetic activities, much like how a conductor directs an orchestra. More about this technology can be found in the pipeline section of Ocugen.com.