checkAd

Hanstone Gold Provides Update on Its DOC and Snip North Properties

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its Doc and Snip North Properties located in Northern BC, located within the prolific mineralized region known as the Golden Triangle.

A grab sample from 2020 on the Q19 mineralized quartz vein on the DOC Property returned a significant gold assay of 212 g/t Au. During the 2021 drill season, two small diameter, shallow core holes were drilled on the Q19 vein with a portable backpack drill. These near surface holes returned gold grades of 12 g/t Au in one hole and 10 g/t Au in the other over approximately one meter of core length.

A one tonne bulk sample of the Q19 vein system has been conducted on this mineralized vein system. The data from this sampling is expected to result in a more representative quantification of the gold content of the system within the sampled areas and will add additional confidence to future estimates of potential resources. An additional one tonne bulk sample was also conducted on the TRJC vein, a similar vein system to the Q19 system on the DOC Property.

Bulk sampling and metallurgical analysis are used to assist companies in determining the feasibility of mining a prospective deposit. It is an effective tool for de-risking an exploration project and is expected to assist in moving project towards initial NI 43-101 compliant resource estimations.

The bulk of the assay results from the HQ core drilling program conducted on the DOC Property in the summer of this year remain pending.

A number of project initiatives are planned for both properties moving forward, including:

DOC PROPERTY
Processing and shipment of two, 1 tonne bulk samples collected on the DOC property during the 2021 field season on the Q19 and TRJC vein systems is underway. Bulk samples are to be crushed and milled to -150 mesh size fraction, with 5 samples each for assay to be retrieved from each bulk sample for analysis. The remainder of the bulk sample crush will be reserved for potential metallurgical testing.

An additional 100 tonne bulk sampling program is also being considered for the 2022 exploration season on the Q19 and other Doc vein systems. Existing underground workings on the Doc Property are also high priority targets for the proposed 2022 bulk sampling project.

SNIP NORTH PROPERTY:
As announced on October 5 of this year, Hanstone contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. for the collection and processing of airborne magnetic data over the Company’s Snip North Project proximal to the Snip Mine in British Columbia. This survey is intended to delineate magnetic low anomalies for future ground evaluation of potential gold mineralization. On the Doc Property, magnetic lows are known to be coincidental with verified mineralized targets.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hanstone Gold Provides Update on Its DOC and Snip North Properties VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its Doc and Snip North Properties located in Northern BC, located within …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...