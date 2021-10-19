Hanstone Gold Provides Update on Its DOC and Snip North Properties

A grab sample from 2020 on the Q19 mineralized quartz vein on the DOC Property returned a significant gold assay of 212 g/t Au. During the 2021 drill season, two small diameter, shallow core holes were drilled on the Q19 vein with a portable backpack drill. These near surface holes returned gold grades of 12 g/t Au in one hole and 10 g/t Au in the other over approximately one meter of core length.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its Doc and Snip North Properties located in Northern BC, located within the prolific mineralized region known as the Golden Triangle.

A one tonne bulk sample of the Q19 vein system has been conducted on this mineralized vein system. The data from this sampling is expected to result in a more representative quantification of the gold content of the system within the sampled areas and will add additional confidence to future estimates of potential resources. An additional one tonne bulk sample was also conducted on the TRJC vein, a similar vein system to the Q19 system on the DOC Property.

Bulk sampling and metallurgical analysis are used to assist companies in determining the feasibility of mining a prospective deposit. It is an effective tool for de-risking an exploration project and is expected to assist in moving project towards initial NI 43-101 compliant resource estimations.

The bulk of the assay results from the HQ core drilling program conducted on the DOC Property in the summer of this year remain pending.

A number of project initiatives are planned for both properties moving forward, including:

DOC PROPERTY

Processing and shipment of two, 1 tonne bulk samples collected on the DOC property during the 2021 field season on the Q19 and TRJC vein systems is underway. Bulk samples are to be crushed and milled to -150 mesh size fraction, with 5 samples each for assay to be retrieved from each bulk sample for analysis. The remainder of the bulk sample crush will be reserved for potential metallurgical testing.

An additional 100 tonne bulk sampling program is also being considered for the 2022 exploration season on the Q19 and other Doc vein systems. Existing underground workings on the Doc Property are also high priority targets for the proposed 2022 bulk sampling project.

SNIP NORTH PROPERTY:

As announced on October 5 of this year, Hanstone contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. for the collection and processing of airborne magnetic data over the Company’s Snip North Project proximal to the Snip Mine in British Columbia. This survey is intended to delineate magnetic low anomalies for future ground evaluation of potential gold mineralization. On the Doc Property, magnetic lows are known to be coincidental with verified mineralized targets.