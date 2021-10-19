checkAd

USA Equities Corp. Launches Q-Scale Product to Meet Growing Mental Health End Market Demand

  • Strengthening Business Model and Expanding Product Portfolio in Large Addressable End Market
  • Q-Scale Represents a Compelling and Reimbursable Value Proposition for USAQ’s Physician Clients
  • Further Leveraging Highly Scalable QHSLab System, Q-Scale is a Unique Cloud-based and Interactive Patient Emotional Health Assessment Solution
  • Planning Additional New Product Launches Focused on Major Chronic Illnesses Affecting Up to 80% of Patients at the Primary Care Level

West Palm Beach, FL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on providing clinicians with tools to profit from value-based healthcare solutions through the use of emerging digital technologies, today announced the launch of its proprietary Q-Scale, or Quality of Life, digital medicine assessment tool for screening patients potentially suffering from mental and emotional health-related issues.

The Q-Scale is a digital health 10-item questionnaire designed to measure psycho-emotional factors in patients who might be at risk of mental health issues. Five categorical ratings are available for response to each item, ranging from ‘None of the time’ to ‘All of the time.’ If responses to the Q-Scale indicate potential mental health troubles, patients are directed to the Kessler 6 questions within the assessment to identify their risk of anxiety and depression for further clinical evaluation. If the responses to the questions categorize the patient as “at risk” for mental health issues including depression, the treating physician will be informed through a simple-to-read report for the need of more focused evaluation during their encounter with the patient.

Troy Grogan, Chief Executive Officer of USA Equities Corp. commented, “We’re very excited to launch our newest digital medicine assessment tool, Q-Scale, a quality-of-life assessment solution, targeting our expanding network of primary care providers with a highly collaborative patient and physician approach. The Q-Scale is well aligned with our mission to enhance the quality of life for individuals and populations through physician-directed digital medicine and innovative, preventive health-care technologies. The tool will be of tremendous assistance to our physician clients who are often time constrained, understaffed due to COVID-19 and in need of efficient means of screening patients who might be at risk of debilitating mental health problems. In addition, the Q-Scale provides patients, particularly those who are reliant on their primary care physician, a highly accessible self-management tool that offers an affordable solution to begin to address the growing number of issues associated with mental illness.

