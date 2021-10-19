checkAd

MASORI THERAPEUTICS AND VYANT BIO, INC. ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP

Engagement will combine MASORI’s global platforms and commercial experience in Japan to identify partnerships that leverage Vyant Bio’s advanced analytics and complex human-derived biology to drive drug discovery

Bethesda, MD & Tokyo, Japan and Cherry Hill, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MASORI Therapeutics, a company focused on the pharmaceutical industry is applying artificial intelligence to achieve competitive advantage through the creation of innovative market solutions and Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), an emerging global drug discovery company that identifies small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (“CNS”) and oncology-related diseases, announced today they entered into an agreement to pursue co-development and out-licensing partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The MASORI Therapeutics team has decades of experience in all areas of drug discovery and development, including building biopharmaceutical commercial infrastructures and partnerships from concept to consummation.

MASORI Therapeutics combines healthcare and best-in-class digital expertise that enables life sciences companies to leverage artificial intelligence, machine-learning, and virtual reality to achieve brand growth and better analysis, targeting, and execution. The company’s work with Vyant Bio will initially focus in Japan and will center on providing key insights into the application and intersection of their technologies to accelerate partnership-based therapeutic discovery and development.

“I am inspired by Vyant Bio’s commitment to innovation and the discovery of cures for intractable diseases,” said Dane Hallberg, founder, executive chairman and chief executive officer of MASORI Therapeutics. “Vyant Bio embodies the tenets of MASORI Therapeutics, and we look forward to helping both companies drive and advance the development of new therapies that have the potential to make the greatest impact on patients.”

Vyant Bio couples highly functional, complex in vitro human-based organoid platforms with advanced analytics and in vivo preclinical and regulatory expertise to bring the most promising compounds through the discovery pipeline. The company incorporates patient biology early in the discovery process to identify, validate, and de-risk new targets and compounds prior to clinical trials.

