Maryland State Dental Association Selects iCoreVerify Real-Time Insurance

WINDERMERE, FL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireiCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for healthcare business workflow, announces the Maryland State Dental Association’s selection of iCoreVerify. iCoreVerify automatically checks insurance for all scheduled patients, up to a week in advance of their appointment, significantly reducing insurance claim denials.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Maryland State Dental Association. iCoreVerify eliminates manual insurance calls regarding 80%-90% of patients. Staff members are able to immediately know, well ahead of the appointment, which patient accounts might require an information correction,” explains Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect.

“Insurance is a major pain point for all practices. We are pleased to endorse iCoreConnect’s iCoreVerify cloud-based software, with direct access to 2,100 insurers. It will help our members substantially replace staff hours lost to insurance phone calls, providing dental offices real-time, trackable coverage information accessible in a single click,” states Chrys Bell, Director of Membership & MSDA Member Perks (DAC).

iCoreConnect’s entire platform of enterprise software solutions is cloud-based, designed to solve specific business problems and drive revenue. iCoreConnect builds and improves all its software based on the feedback of currently engaged healthcare providers. iCoreConnect has more than 40 agreements with state associations across the country and 15 SaaS products in its platform. 

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 40 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

