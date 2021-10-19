checkAd

Stifel Hires Mark Kelley as Managing Director and Senior Analyst Covering Internet Sector

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Mark Kelley has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the internet sector. He is based in the firm’s Chicago office.

Mr. Kelley has been covering internet companies as a senior analyst since 2015 and joins Stifel from Walleye Capital, a multi-strategy hedge fund. At Walleye Capital, he covered a variety of technology, media, and telecommunications stocks. Prior to that, Mr. Kelley was an Executive Director and Senior Analyst at Nomura Instinet, where he covered the broad internet sector including companies like Alphabet, Etsy, Facebook, Netflix, and Pinterest. He previously held roles in equity research at Citigroup, Barclays Capital, and Sterne, Agee & Leach. In 2017, he was recognized by Institutional Investor as a “Rising Star” in equity research for the internet category. Mark received an MBA in Finance from DePaul University in Chicago.

“Internet companies are now at the center of the global economy, as the pandemic greatly accelerated digitalization trends across many industries,” said Brian Donlin, Co-Director of U.S. Equity Research. “We are thrilled to have someone with Mark’s level of experience join our team, as Stifel continues to add resources and make investments into our best-in-class research platform.”

Mr. Kelley will strengthen Stifel’s formidable research presence in technology, which is the largest sector in the S&P 500. With this hire, Stifel has a global technology, media, and telecommunications research team of 32 senior analysts, covering 370 companies across the TMT landscape.

