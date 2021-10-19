ReShape Lifesciences to Present at Dawson James 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

During Mr. Stankovich’s presentation, he will provide an overview of the Company’s business operations and highlight ongoing value creation efforts across ReShape’s commercial portfolio of weight-loss products and services.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, announced Thomas Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will present at the Annual Small Cap Growth Conference hosted by Dawson James Securities on October 21, 2021, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Details of the presentation are below:

Event: 6th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

Location: Track 1 – Preserve C

Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ReShape’s management may do so by contacting their Dawson James representative or Daniel Kontoh-Boateng of The Ruth Group at dboateng@theruthgroup.com.

An audio webcast of ReShape’s presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, ir.reshapelifesciences.com. Replays of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Contact:

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

Assistant Vice President

The Ruth Group

646-536-7019

dboateng@theruthgroup.com