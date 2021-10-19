Hub Group expands its supply chain solutions through the acquisition of Choptank Transport

Expands Hub Group’s brokerage business to over $1 billion of revenue, with substantial presence in dry van, refrigerated and LTL freight

Adds leading North American provider of non-asset refrigerated transportation services

Advances Hub Group’s position in the refrigerated space while serving its customers’ growing cold-chain needs

Adds a best-in-class Brokerage technology

Choptank’s experienced management team will remain with the business

In connection with the transaction Hub announces plans to further expand its refrigerated intermodal container fleet

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced today that it acquired Choptank Transport, Inc. (“Choptank”), an industry-leading provider of non-asset refrigerated transportation solutions. Since its founding in 2000, Choptank has achieved one of the fastest growth rates in the industry with its expansive network of over 20,000 carriers throughout North America, specializing in chilled and frozen solutions. The acquisition bolsters Hub Group’s presence in the refrigerated transportation space and adds a complementary offering to serve its customers' multimodal transportation and logistics needs. The addition of Choptank is an important strategic milestone toward achieving Hub Group’s goal of over $6 billion of revenue by 2025.

“We are excited to welcome Choptank’s employees, customers and carriers to Hub Group,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “This acquisition delivers on our strategy to provide the industry’s premier supply chain solutions, and will advance our position in the growing cold-chain segment.”

The acquisition enhances Hub’s over-the-road refrigerated transportation solutions offering, and complements its growing fleet of 450 refrigerated intermodal containers. Hub Group intends to further invest in its refrigerated transportation offering by purchasing 550 refrigerated intermodal containers in 2022, bringing the size of its fleet to 1,000.

Choptank adds scale to Hub’s brokerage service line, with combined revenue of over $1 billion across dry van, refrigerated and LTL freight expected for 2021. The acquisition is expected to result in numerous complementary cross-selling opportunities for both Hub’s and Choptank’s customer bases. With this transaction, Hub’s non-asset business lines will contribute over 40% of total revenue.