mdf commerce successfully delivers fully integrated ecommerce solution to UAP Inc., a leading distributor in the automotive and heavy vehicle after-market industry

UAP is the Canadian leader in automotive and heavy vehicle parts that operates 13 distribution centres, 738 stores, serves over 2,400 affiliated services centres and holds more than a million parts in inventory. Founded in 1926, UAP has over 4,700 employees working across Canada.

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) , a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, is proud to announce the successful implementation of its k-ecommerce ERP-integrated ecommerce solution for UAP Heavy Vehicle, a division of UAP Inc. This implementation highlights that mdf commerce solutions can meet the ecommerce needs of businesses of all sizes in a wide variety of sectors, helping increase overall efficiency, improve user experience and ultimately aiming at increasing sales and generating operational savings.

The k-ecommerce ERP-integrated ecommerce solution that was implemented for UAP Heavy Vehicle provides its customers with a high-performing webstore designed both for B2B and D2C users. While this helped build UAP Heavy Vehicle customers’ confidence, thanks to an improved user experience and the ability to order 24/7, it also alleviated pressure on the division’s call centre. The k-ecommerce solution is purpose-built to easily integrate with a wide variety of ERPs, thereby allowing clients to leverage existing technology ecosystems and ensure a fully integrated digital environment.

"In the pursuit of our digital transformation, it was important for us to have a partner like k-ecommerce to help us achieve our business goals,” said Pierre Rachiele, Executive Vice President of UAP Heavy Vehicle. “Their attention to our needs was appreciated throughout the planning and implementation of this high visibility project for the heavy vehicle division. Their professionalism and commitment were key in the implementation and configuration of the web platform, contributing to a seamless deployment, greatly improving the user experience for our customers and generating valuable cost-related efficiencies for our business.”

“We are proud to have successfully delivered an ecommerce solution that fulfills our client’s business requirements and significantly improves efficiency and user experience,” declared Pascal Cardinal, General Manager of k-ecommerce at mdf commerce. “We strive for excellence in every project we undertake, and this one was no exception: we are delighted to have a skilled team able to deliver solutions that truly improve our clients’ ecommerce journey.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

