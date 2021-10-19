Astra Energy Inc. Announces Preliminary Steps to Invest in the Uganda Energy Sector

A letter from the government of Uganda written to Astra Energy indicates that the government is keen to partner with Astra Energy to develop the first-ever natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant in Uganda to enhance the country’s energy mix, as well as guarantee an uninterrupted and low-cost power supply within that country. Uganda has initiated ambitious economic growth goals that require power.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”), a renewable and waste-to-energy project developer and technology acquisition company, announces talks with the Ugandan government to invest in the energy sector in that country.

The government has requested that Astra commission a feasibility study to enable the two parties to enter into negotiations for a power purchase agreement (PPA). Once a PPA is signed, Astra will develop the power plant and operate it. This is in alignment with Astra Energy’s mission to develop first-in-class clean and renewable energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and local communities can benefit.

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy Inc. is an emerging company focused on project development and renewable energy technology. The Company invests in and develops renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is opportunity to address other imminent market needs, while also cultivating a portfolio of intellectual property and global licenses for innovative renewable energy technology and generating projects to deploy that technology.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and the Company’s investors.

Projects will provide sustainable waste and energy solutions that will safely convert millions of tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into valuable, clean, renewable biofuels, biodiesel and jet fuel.

For further information about Astra Energy, please visit the Company’s website at www.astraenergyinc.com .

