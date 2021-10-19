checkAd

NaturalShrimp Signs Agreement with Distributor Gulf Seafood for 25,000 Pounds of Live Shrimp

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

DALLAS, TX , Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Gulf Seafood Inc. (GSI), a distributor in the Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida region for a three-month trial and delivery of 25,000 pounds of live shrimp which GSI will purchase, distribute and market.

GSI is a Florida corporation formed in 2013 that specializes in the production, packaging, and distribution of live wild caught shrimp with extensive knowledge and experience in the U.S. live shrimp market.

Under the terms of the agreement, upon successful demonstration of the trial agreement, GSI will potentially commit to a long-term distribution agreement for 2022 production of live shrimp. GSI has developed a proven method of keeping shrimp alive during shipping without the need for adding water to the package. Minimum pricing for shrimp delivered will not be less than $10.50 per pound FOB. GSI will assist in procurement and set up of ancillary materials including necessary equipment and facilities, logistical support, staff training and packaging necessary for shipment of live shrimp. 

“This agreement is a major milestone in the commercialization of our land-based gourmet-grade shrimp and the commencement of weekly production at our shrimp facilities,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “In addition to the fresh retail and wholesale markets, NaturalShrimp’s ability to provide live shrimp to the market on a weekly basis is unique to the industry. GSI is a well-known distributor with a large network of buyers with the logistics and capacity to market our products. We are confident that after an initial successful partnership period, we will embark on a longer-term distribution agreement with GSI. At this stage of commercialization, with weekly production on track for the first quarter of 2022, we have numerous sales channel partners in place. We are now highly focused on attracting customers and finalizing customer agreements with distributors and processors for long term supply agreements. We look forward to working with the team at GSI and updating shareholders in the coming months on our progress.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NaturalShrimp Signs Agreement with Distributor Gulf Seafood for 25,000 Pounds of Live Shrimp DALLAS, TX , Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...