NaturalShrimp Signs Agreement with Distributor Gulf Seafood for 25,000 Pounds of Live Shrimp

DALLAS, TX , Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Gulf Seafood Inc. (GSI), a distributor in the Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida region for a three-month trial and delivery of 25,000 pounds of live shrimp which GSI will purchase, distribute and market.

Under the terms of the agreement, upon successful demonstration of the trial agreement, GSI will potentially commit to a long-term distribution agreement for 2022 production of live shrimp. GSI has developed a proven method of keeping shrimp alive during shipping without the need for adding water to the package. Minimum pricing for shrimp delivered will not be less than $10.50 per pound FOB. GSI will assist in procurement and set up of ancillary materials including necessary equipment and facilities, logistical support, staff training and packaging necessary for shipment of live shrimp.

“This agreement is a major milestone in the commercialization of our land-based gourmet-grade shrimp and the commencement of weekly production at our shrimp facilities,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “In addition to the fresh retail and wholesale markets, NaturalShrimp’s ability to provide live shrimp to the market on a weekly basis is unique to the industry. GSI is a well-known distributor with a large network of buyers with the logistics and capacity to market our products. We are confident that after an initial successful partnership period, we will embark on a longer-term distribution agreement with GSI. At this stage of commercialization, with weekly production on track for the first quarter of 2022, we have numerous sales channel partners in place. We are now highly focused on attracting customers and finalizing customer agreements with distributors and processors for long term supply agreements. We look forward to working with the team at GSI and updating shareholders in the coming months on our progress.”