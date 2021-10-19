TransUnion Announces $400,000 Commitment to Advance Financial Inclusion with Credit Builders Alliance
Expanded partnership will help underrepresented populations build their credit history and financial futures
CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than one billion people around the world today are considered “credit invisible” or “credit disadvantaged,” unable to access financial products and
services because they have little or no credit. As a global information and insights company committed to financial inclusion, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is announcing a $400,000 donation to Credit
Builders Alliance (CBA) to help underrepresented consumers in the United States build credit — a prerequisite to participating in the mainstream financial system.
“TransUnion’s commitments to financial inclusion and racial equity go hand in hand,” said Chris Cartwright, president and CEO, TransUnion. “We must create opportunity for members of the Black community — and other underrepresented communities — to succeed. Access to safe and affordable financial products helps consumers build their credit health and take control of their financial futures.”
Credit Builders Alliance is a nonprofit dedicated to building the capability of a diverse and growing network of partner nonprofits and the consumers they serve, who are predominantly low to modest income. The organization serves as a bridge between the credit reporting system and its nonprofit lender members. The goal is to help borrowers with poor or no credit eventually participate in the mainstream financial system through building positive credit. The organization’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) intermediary, CBA Fund, plays an important role in growing the capacity of nonprofit lenders to offer small dollar, credit-building consumer loans.
Through CBA Fund, TransUnion will provide capital to select organizations that serve a predominantly Black client base. Studies show that poor credit health disproportionately affects the Black community, as nearly half (45%) of Black Americans have subprime credit scores, compared to about one third (31.5%) Hispanic consumers and 18.3% white consumers, according to a recent Urban Institute study. Targeted loans from participating nonprofit lenders will provide an opportunity for these consumers to gain access to financial opportunities, while building credit through loan repayment.
