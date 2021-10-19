checkAd

TransUnion Announces $400,000 Commitment to Advance Financial Inclusion with Credit Builders Alliance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

Expanded partnership will help underrepresented populations build their credit history and financial futures

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than one billion people around the world today are considered “credit invisible” or “credit disadvantaged,” unable to access financial products and services because they have little or no credit. As a global information and insights company committed to financial inclusion, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is announcing a $400,000 donation to Credit Builders Alliance (CBA) to help underrepresented consumers in the United States build credit — a prerequisite to participating in the mainstream financial system.

“TransUnion’s commitments to financial inclusion and racial equity go hand in hand,” said Chris Cartwright, president and CEO, TransUnion. “We must create opportunity for members of the Black community — and other underrepresented communities — to succeed. Access to safe and affordable financial products helps consumers build their credit health and take control of their financial futures.”

Credit Builders Alliance is a nonprofit dedicated to building the capability of a diverse and growing network of partner nonprofits and the consumers they serve, who are predominantly low to modest income. The organization serves as a bridge between the credit reporting system and its nonprofit lender members. The goal is to help borrowers with poor or no credit eventually participate in the mainstream financial system through building positive credit. The organization’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) intermediary, CBA Fund, plays an important role in growing the capacity of nonprofit lenders to offer small dollar, credit-building consumer loans.

Through CBA Fund, TransUnion will provide capital to select organizations that serve a predominantly Black client base. Studies show that poor credit health disproportionately affects the Black community, as nearly half (45%) of Black Americans have subprime credit scores, compared to about one third (31.5%) Hispanic consumers and 18.3% white consumers, according to a recent Urban Institute study. Targeted loans from participating nonprofit lenders will provide an opportunity for these consumers to gain access to financial opportunities, while building credit through loan repayment.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TransUnion Announces $400,000 Commitment to Advance Financial Inclusion with Credit Builders Alliance Expanded partnership will help underrepresented populations build their credit history and financial futuresCHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - More than one billion people around the world today are considered “credit invisible” or “credit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...