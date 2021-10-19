TransUnion Announces $400,000 Commitment to Advance Financial Inclusion with Credit Builders Alliance

Expanded partnership will help underrepresented populations build their credit history and financial futures

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than one billion people around the world today are considered “credit invisible” or “credit disadvantaged,” unable to access financial products and services because they have little or no credit. As a global information and insights company committed to financial inclusion, TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is announcing a $400,000 donation to Credit Builders Alliance (CBA) to help underrepresented consumers in the United States build credit — a prerequisite to participating in the mainstream financial system.



“TransUnion’s commitments to financial inclusion and racial equity go hand in hand,” said Chris Cartwright, president and CEO, TransUnion. “We must create opportunity for members of the Black community — and other underrepresented communities — to succeed. Access to safe and affordable financial products helps consumers build their credit health and take control of their financial futures.”