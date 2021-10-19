CVR Energy To Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) plans to release its third quarter 2021 earnings results on Monday, November 1, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a teleconference call on Tuesday, November 2, at 1 p.m. Eastern to discuss these results.



This call, which will contain forward-looking information, will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com. For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ybtju824. A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13724178.