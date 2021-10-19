Predictive Oncology Launches Website Highlighting AI-Powered Cancer Research Advancements

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology , an oncology and cancer research company using big data and machine learning to improve pharmaceutical development and predictive treatment outcomes, launched a website today that emphasizes its role in advancing its mission.

The website features information about Predictive Oncology and its subsidiaries, Helomics, Soluble Biotech and TumorGenesis which are all integral to the overarching goal of eliminating cancer by predicting treatment outcomes and aiding in the development and optimization of cancer drugs.

“The website redesign is really intended to showcase the great work that all these teams have been doing, and emphasize what they’re all contributing to the same grand mission under the Predictive Oncology banner,” said J. Melville Engle, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Predictive Oncology. “Putting an end to cancer is a team effort. We need the analytical capabilities of Helomics and TumorGenesis to help expedite the development of new cancer treatments and we need the expertise of Soluble Biotech to optimize those treatments. Each is mission-critical to our end goal of equipping healthcare providers with what they need to take the fight to cancer and win.”

Here’s a closer look at each of Predictive Oncology’s subsidiaries and how they’re contributing to advancing cancer research and saving lives: