Predictive Oncology Launches Website Highlighting AI-Powered Cancer Research Advancements

Predictive Oncology is leveraging AI to streamline drug discovery and development, improve outcomes in clinical testing and forge a new frontier of cancer research

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology, an oncology and cancer research company using big data and machine learning to improve pharmaceutical development and predictive treatment outcomes, launched a website today that emphasizes its role in advancing its mission.

The website features information about Predictive Oncology and its subsidiaries, Helomics, Soluble Biotech and TumorGenesis which are all integral to the overarching goal of eliminating cancer by predicting treatment outcomes and aiding in the development and optimization of cancer drugs.

“The website redesign is really intended to showcase the great work that all these teams have been doing, and emphasize what they’re all contributing to the same grand mission under the Predictive Oncology banner,” said J. Melville Engle, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Predictive Oncology. “Putting an end to cancer is a team effort. We need the analytical capabilities of Helomics and TumorGenesis to help expedite the development of new cancer treatments and we need the expertise of Soluble Biotech to optimize those treatments. Each is mission-critical to our end goal of equipping healthcare providers with what they need to take the fight to cancer and win.”

Here’s a closer look at each of Predictive Oncology’s subsidiaries and how they’re contributing to advancing cancer research and saving lives:

  • Helomics: Helomics maintains a database that includes information on 137 types of tumors and more than 15 years of treatment outcome data spanning more than 150,000 clinical cases. Helomics relies on proprietary artificial intelligence software, known as the Computational Research Engine (CoRE), to analyze this rich set of data and personalize cancer therapies for patients. It can also help drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, finding effective treatments more quickly and helping them get to clinical trials.

  • Soluble Biotech: Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins, and protein complexes. Soluble Biotech can help decrease the cost, time, and demand on resources conventionally needed to optimize formulations, cutting the average time down from one year to just three months.
