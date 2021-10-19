checkAd

MeiraGTx Announces the Presentation of Two Novel Inherited Retinal Disease (IRD) Programs and Riboswitch Gene Regulation Platform at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 2021 Annual Congress

19.10.2021   

Three Poster Presentations Highlight Versatility and Novelty of MeiraGTx’s Gene Therapy Development Platforms

Novel Synthetic Riboswitch Platform Reversibly Regulates Gene Expression to High Dynamic Range and Drives Precise Dose Responsive Activation of Transgene Expression In Vivo

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced three poster presentations at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 2021 Annual Congress. Two pre-clinical programs addressing Inherited Retinal Diseases (IRDs) caused by mutations in KCNV2 and GUCY2D are presented with data supporting the development of these viral vectors as gene therapies.

A third presentation outlines MeiraGTx’s proprietary gene regulation platform demonstrating tight regulation of gene expression to high dynamic range in mammalian cells and precise regulation in vivo in response to dosing of an oral small molecule.

“We’re pleased to present data illustrating the depth and versatility of our scientific platform, including early data on optimized viral vectors for two Inherited Retinal Diseases, as well initial data from our novel gene regulation platform,” said Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of MeiraGTx. “Since our formation more than six years ago, in addition to developing novel vectors for gene replacement therapies in inherited diseases such as IRDs, we have aimed to develop gene regulation technology that may be applied to larger more common diseases. The Company’s synthetic riboswitch gene regulation system provides an unprecedented platform for spatial and temporal control of gene therapy with broad implications for the applicability of genetic medicines for treating a wide range of potential disorders not limited to inherited diseases. We look forward to discussing our riboswitch gene regulation platform in more detail at an R&D Day later this year.”

MeiraGTx continues to anticipate up to two new INDs for novel viral vectors addressing IRDs in 2022.

The Company will hold a research and development day in December 2021 in which further data on its synthetic riboswitch gene regulation platform as well as the Company’s proprietary promoter platforms will be presented.

ESGCT 2021 Presentations and Data Summaries:

Title: Novel riboswitches regulate AAV delivered transgene expression in mammals via small molecule inducers

