SportsHub Games Network Integrates SharpLink’s C4 Sports Betting Conversion Technology with NFC High Stakes and Fanball Daily Fantasy Sports Gaming Sites

Entertaining Hundreds of Thousands of Fantasy Sports Fans Annually, SportsHub Sites Demonstrating that Fantasy Games Are Important Gateway to Sports Betting Audience Acquisition

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, today announced that SportsHub Games Network, Inc., an industry leading fantasy and sports game content provider, has integrated SharpLink’s pioneering C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology with its NFC High Stakes and Fanball Daily Fantasy Sports gaming websites to proactively engage and convert its fantasy game players into sports bettors in states where online betting has been legalized.



Built from the ground-up specially for the emerging U.S. sports betting market, SharpLink’s C4 Sports Betting Conversion platform was created to replace generic banner ads and buttons to serve sports fans personalized betting offers that are based on user behavioral data and intelligence captured and analyzed by the C4 engine. In a one-year internal study conducted in collaboration with NFC High Stakes, SharpLink compared standard banner ad performance against C4 integration performance, finding that personalized betting offers served by the C4 engine resulted in 59.31% user engagement versus only 8.86% for banner ads. Moreover, when comparing ultimate conversion rates, SharpLink’s C4 technology outperformed banner ads by over 300%.

SportsHub is a trusted industry leading game content provider that distributes real money fantasy sports games and contests through its highly popular SportsHub Games Network. Its Fanball gaming site is one of the top daily fantasy sports destinations where users compete against skilled players in draft, auction and salary cap style daily fantasy contests; and its NFC High Stakes web property is the premier host of high stakes fantasy football, baseball and basketball contests with the largest payouts in the industry, featuring live drafts in Las Vegas and New York. Together, Fanball and NFC High Stakes engage and entertain hundreds of thousands of fantasy sports game players per year.