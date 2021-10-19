checkAd

Phunware Closes Acquisition of High Performance Computer Provider Lyte Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

Revenue Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Expected to Exceed $5M

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today it has formally closed the acquisition of privately-held Lyte Technology, Inc. (“Lyte”), a fast-growing provider of high performance computer systems. The Company financed the closing consideration of $3.32 million with cash on-hand and unsecured, non-dilutive debt.

Lyte Technology Overview

Founded in 2018, Lyte is a profitable, rapidly-growing system integrator that specializes in marketing and distributing custom, high-end computer systems off-the-shelf with advanced graphic processing units for gaming, streaming and cryptocurrency mining. Currently located in Illinois, Lyte employs over 25 people and ships thousands of computer systems per quarter to a unique customer network that has largely grown through word-of-mouth.

Acquisition Summary and Rationale (Unaudited)

  • The total consideration for the acquisition consisted of cash and Company common stock valued at up to approximately $10.98 million, a portion of which is characterized as an earn-out payment contingent upon Lyte generating at least $12.00 million in net revenues for the one-year period post-closing.
  • No Company common stock was issued at closing.
  • Lyte enables Phunware to enter the high performance personal computer market, which JPR estimates is a $32 billion USD market that is expected to grow at a 20.4% CAGR over the next five years.
  • Complementary and synergistic go-to-market strategies exist, with no overlap in the companies’ relevant partner or customer bases.
  • Lyte’s customers represent gamers, developers, content creators and crypto enthusiasts who will support the adoption, scale and infrastructure required for Phunware to deploy its decentralized data economy powered by PhunCoin and PhunToken.
  • For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Phunware expects to report net revenues exceeding $5.00 million.

“Pre-acquisition, Q3 organic net revenues are expected to exceed 50% quarter-over-quarter growth sequentially when formally announced in mid-November, so this accretive inorganic acquisition puts us in a great position to not only continue that organic momentum in Q4, but also leverage a brand new, strategic distribution network for our recently announced blockchain initiatives,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Software exists at the pleasure of hardware, so much like Amazon invested in the resources necessary to deliver a global on-demand economy, Phunware is investing in the resources necessary to deliver a decentralized global data economy.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phunware Closes Acquisition of High Performance Computer Provider Lyte Technology Revenue Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Expected to Exceed $5MAUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...