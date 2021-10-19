Reliance Global Group to Present at Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 21, 2021

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance Global Group, will present at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference being held on October 21, 2021 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.



Mr. Beyman will present on Thursday, October 21 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference to build open-market awareness in the Company.