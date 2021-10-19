Genasys Inc. Announces Zonehaven Evacuation Software Services Contracts with 13 California Counties

“Our Zonehaven software services and evacuation management platform transforms the entire evacuation process by empowering first responders and emergency services agencies with essential tools to plan, train for and execute timely evacuations and orderly repopulations," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “Know Your Zone awareness campaigns provide public safety resources that better prepare residents and businesses for evacuations and emergency events through the community.zonehaven.com webpage."

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that 13 California counties have each entered into multi-year Zonehaven software services and evacuation management contracts. First responders, emergency services agencies and the more than 6.9 million residents living in Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Napa, Nevada, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sierra, Sonoma and Yuba counties now have access to Zonehaven's critical evacuation planning, alerting and real-time life safety information.

6.9 Million Residents Now Have Access to Genasys' Zonehaven Emergency Evacuation Planning and Alerting Resources

Mr. Danforth added, "This fiscal year, we expect many additional counties and communities to contract for and utilize our Zonehaven emergency management platform to help better protect their residents before, during and after critical events.”

Emergency services officers are weighing in on how Zonehaven makes evacuations and repopulations faster and safer:

“With this new evacuation system, our first responders and community members are now seeing the same critical information in real time. Zonehaven has been a game changer in Nevada County.” Lieutenant Bob Jakobs, Emergency Operations Coordinator,

Office of Emergency Services, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

“Zonehaven allows us to quickly implement evacuations and display that information to our citizens in real time.” Chris Ingram, Fire Captain, Santa Clara County Fire Department

“Zonehaven will increase our effectiveness in evacuation scenarios by helping create a common operating picture between us, our partners and the public." Ryan Derby, Emergency Services Manager, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services

"In addition to facilitating highly effective pre-planning, training and exercises, the Zonehaven platform incorporates hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disaster scenarios and subsequent impacts on evacuation zones, traffic patterns and public safety,” said Charlie Crocker, Genasys' Zonehaven General Manager. “Emergency services officials use Zonehaven software during all hazards crises to quickly update counties and communities with zone-specific notifications, including evacuation status, live incident updates, real-time weather, road and traffic conditions, nearby shelters and other vital information.”