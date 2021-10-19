Mitesco Continues Expansion with New Site at 855 Vikings Parkway, Eagan, Minnesota

"The chance to join the burgeoning neighborhood along with the new Minnesota Vikings football training site was just too good to pass up," said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “This area includes thousands of new apartments and condominiums and should provide a new embedded client base for our The Good Clinic services offerings. This new store location complements our current Minneapolis sites, and we believe it will allow us to leverage our marketing and staffing investment, making us a mainstay in the Twin Cities."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) ("Mitesco" or the "Company"), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and personalized, whole-person primary care, announced it has executed a lease for its sixth site in the Twin Cities, co-located with the new Minnesota Vikings training facility in Eagan, Minnesota.

Eagan is the largest city in Dakota County, Minnesota. It is the eighth-largest city in the state, with just over 67,000 people. This south metro community is equal distance to both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and is just across the Minnesota River from The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It is home to more than 2,000 diverse businesses and is one of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region’s largest employment and corporate campus centers. Eagan businesses range from sole proprietorships to large Fortune 500 firms, which have made it the highest job growth community in the metro area during the last decade according to the city’s community development department.

