checkAd

Mitesco Continues Expansion with New Site at 855 Vikings Parkway, Eagan, Minnesota

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) ("Mitesco" or the "Company"), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and personalized, whole-person primary care, announced it has executed a lease for its sixth site in the Twin Cities, co-located with the new Minnesota Vikings training facility in Eagan, Minnesota.

"The chance to join the burgeoning neighborhood along with the new Minnesota Vikings football training site was just too good to pass up," said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco.  “This area includes thousands of new apartments and condominiums and should provide a new embedded client base for our The Good Clinic services offerings. This new store location complements our current Minneapolis sites, and we believe it will allow us to leverage our marketing and staffing investment, making us a mainstay in the Twin Cities."

Eagan is the largest city in Dakota County, Minnesota. It is the eighth-largest city in the state, with just over 67,000 people. This south metro community is equal distance to both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and is just across the Minnesota River from The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. It is home to more than 2,000 diverse businesses and is one of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region’s largest employment and corporate campus centers. Eagan businesses range from sole proprietorships to large Fortune 500 firms, which have made it the highest job growth community in the metro area during the last decade according to the city’s community development department.

About Mitesco, Inc. and The Good Clinic, LLC

Mitesco is building next-generation healthcare systems by designing services and technology solutions that make healthcare more accessible, improve patient outcomes, and lower healthcare costs. The Mitesco team has decades of experience developing successful growth platforms within the healthcare industry using organic and acquisition growth strategies. We believe that exceptional consumer experiences go hand-in-hand with outstanding business outcomes. (www.MitescoInc.com & https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitescoincorporated)

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mitesco Continues Expansion with New Site at 855 Vikings Parkway, Eagan, Minnesota MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) ("Mitesco" or the "Company"), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and personalized, whole-person primary care, announced it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
AgEagle to Acquire senseFly from Parrot
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...