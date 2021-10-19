Sterling Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, November 1

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT), the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Southfield, Michigan (the “Bank”), today announced that it expects to issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 prior to market open on Monday, November 1, 2021.

The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results.