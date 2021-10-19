Iconic Brands to Present Recent Corporate Transformation and Entry into the Adult Freezer Pop Industry at the 2021 Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

AMITYVILLE, NY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated innovative beverage and lifestyle branding company with expertise in developing, branding, licensing, manufacturing and distributing alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Larry Romer is scheduled to present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Event: Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

Where: Wyndham Grand Hotel, Jupiter, FL

Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson6/icnb/2003320

Sequire Virtual Events Platform: https://dawsonjames2021.mysequire.com/

Mr. Romer’s presentation will outline its current product offerings, upcoming product pipeline, operational updates, as well as recent milestones. Mr. Romer and other members of Iconic’s management team will attend the conference and will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

To view Iconic’s slide deck, please use this link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1350073/000147793221007374/icn ...

Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

The annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference being held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, will offer the opportunity to discover exciting small-cap growth companies within the Healthcare, Technology and Consumer sectors. Over 30 senior management teams will be presenting to a select invite-only audience including Institutional Funds, Family Offices alongside a significant base of High Net Worth Accredited investors.

About Iconic

Iconic is a vertically integrated innovative beverage and lifestyle branding company with expertise in developing, branding, licensing, manufacturing and distributing alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic is building brands that are “better-for-you and better-for-the-planet” to meet the unmet demands and values of a new generation of adult beverage consumers. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world, with internationally recognized celebrities. It currently offers Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, by Christie Brinkley, which are certified Made with Organic Grapes and Vegan and include two Zero Sugar Sparkling Wines, Sonja Sangria by Sonja Morgan, a new line of premium-quality Sangria, and BiVi Sicilian Vodka by Chazz Palminteri, which is handcrafted in Sicily. Iconic’s recent acquisition of TopPop expands its offering from national distribution to product development and contract manufacturing, working with Fortune 500 companies and some of the largest brands in the alcohol industry. The TopPop subsidiary specializes in single-use flexible packaging applications in the food, beverage and health categories including ready-to-freeze (RTF) ice pops. It has an existing state-of-the-art 30,000 sq. ft. FDA-registered manufacturing facility and has recently added another 64,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility to keep up with growing demand. Iconic is also actively working to expand its portfolio by adding new brands and products.

Please visit the Iconic’s websites and follow us on social media.

Websites: Iconicbrandsusa.com; bellissimaprosecco.com; bivivodka.com; toppoppkg.com; sonjasangria.com

Twitter: @BiviVodka; @sangriasonja

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco; @sonja_sangria; @Bivivodka

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various risks, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contact

ir@iconicbrandsusa.com