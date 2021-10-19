checkAd

Entourage Health Announces Preliminary Q3 Record Revenue of $14.7 Million and Confirms Financial Results Call to be Held on November 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET

  • Fourth consecutive quarter of growth attributed to expanding market share and record sales
  • Company also completes amendments to its $39 million senior secured credit facility

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce its preliminary unaudited total revenues of $14.7 million(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing another quarter of sequential record sales growth across its adult-use and medical sales channels.

The Company plans to file its third quarter 2021 financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis pre-market on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Entourage will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time same day to review the results, provide an operational update and discuss recent milestones.

“Over the past four quarters, we’ve continued to see improved costs, expanded margins, and most critically, continued demand for our products – all of which are contributing to a meaningful gain in market share and a consistent increase in our quarterly sales,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair. “Our Q3 preliminary revenue results demonstrate approximately 90% revenue improvement year-over-year as we continue executing our transformation and site optimization initiatives to bring more high-margin products to market. With the previously announced acquisition of craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences expected to close imminently, we’re thrilled to be introducing “craft” cultivars and products into our distribution network for our medical clients and adult-use consumers – all of which will also bring expanded value for our shareholders.”

Conference Call Details:

The conference call will be hosted by Mr. Scorsis and Entourage’s CFO, Beth Carreon. Management will be available for questions following opening remarks.

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in Number: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-4610. International Toll: 1-604-638-5340
Participants, please dial in and ask to join the Entourage call
Replay Dial-in: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-6413. International Toll: 1-604-638-9010
