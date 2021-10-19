Entourage Health Announces Preliminary Q3 Record Revenue of $14.7 Million and Confirms Financial Results Call to be Held on November 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET

Fourth consecutive quarter of growth attributed to expanding market share and record sales

Company also completes amendments to its $39 million senior secured credit facility

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce its preliminary unaudited total revenues of $14.7 million(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2021, representing another quarter of sequential record sales growth across its adult-use and medical sales channels.

The Company plans to file its third quarter 2021 financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis pre-market on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Entourage will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time same day to review the results, provide an operational update and discuss recent milestones.